Dr. Dre back in the studio just a day after release from hospital for brain aneurysm

The doctor is back in session.

Just a day after getting released from the hospital, Dr. Dre is already back in the studio. The music mogul was reportedly taken to the intensive care unit on Jan. 4 following a brain aneurysm.

This weekend, Grammy-winning producer Focus shared a photo of himself alongside Dre and others in the studio.

"My big Bro is Super Good!!! We Working…" he captioned the Instagram post.

Ice T also recently shared a promising update about Dre's health.

"Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good," the rapper tweeted on Friday.

Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good. 🙏👊🏽 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 15, 2021

Also on Friday, TMZ reported that Dre will continue receiving 24/7 medical care at his home in Los Angeles. Doctors were unsure what caused the bleeding, but he was apparently stable and lucid.

The 55-year-old Grammy-winning rapper and producer previously let fans know on Instagram that he's "doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team."

"I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!" he wrote Jan. 5.

Dre was in the middle of a contentious legal battle with his wife Nicole Young, who filed for divorce after 24 years of marriage last year. On Jan. 11, it was announced that the couple had reached a temporary financial agreement, with Dre paying Young $2 million.

