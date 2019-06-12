Trump likes tweet praising Rihanna — who once slammed his 'tragic rallies': 'Ivanka forgot to log out of Daddy’s account'

He pals around with Kid Rock, but is it possible that Donald Trump is also a secret Rihanna stan?

That’s what Twitter users are wondering after POTUS liked a tweet by Heben Nigatu — a writer for Showtime’s Desus & Mero, which often mocks the president — in which she gushes over Rihanna’s statements about mental health and achieving a work-life balance. The pop star’s quote is pulled from her new feature with Interview.

“I never used to be this way,” Rihanna told interviewer and Ocean’s 8 costar Sarah Paulson. “It’s only the last couple years that I started to realize that you need to make time for yourself, because your mental health depends on it. If you’re not happy, you’re not going to be happy even doing things that you love doing. It’d feel like a chore. I never want work to feel like a chore.

“My career is my purpose, and it should never feel like anything other than a happy place. I’ve made little things a big deal, like going for a walk or going to the grocery store. I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, ‘I need to make time for this.’ Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well. I’ll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous ‘P,’ which means personal days. This is a new thing.”

Journalist and popular Twitter figure Yashar Ali was the first to note that the tweet had somehow received Trump’s stamp of approval.

The President of the United States liking tweets about @rihanna by @heavenrants



What a time to be alive... pic.twitter.com/KNLFohcAyi — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 12, 2019

Now everyone’s wondering about how and why this happened. Was Trump — who typically just retweets comments he agrees with — hacked? Is he a Rihanna fan, a.k.a. the Navy? Did her comments about taking time off strike a chord? Is being president his “happy place’? Or did he tap the “like” icon by mistake, leaving us all mystified for no reason?

Adding to the confusion is the fact that Trump has just eight “liked” tweets, the majority of which are critical of him. One accuses him of not being “presidential material,” while another slams him for not being “self-aware.”

It’s a good way to keep everyone guessing. Twitter, of course, is floating some theories.

Becozzz he’s a Rihanna Navy. Duh — aqua isi ikan (@serpihanplanet) June 12, 2019

This had to have been done by whoever's job it is to delete his misspelled tweets and post the new spell corrected versions of them. — Casey Killingsworth (@Killingsworth27) June 12, 2019

I think Ivanka forgot to log out of daddy’s account. — Amanda (@circe154) June 12, 2019

Why do I feel like we all need to rally around and protect Rihanna now?!?! pic.twitter.com/dNcSVkmCgK — Marcy Canady (@bedstuyalchemy) June 12, 2019

While Trump could potentially be into Rihanna, it’s safe to say that the feeling is not mutual. Last November she spoke out about her disapproval of her song “Don’t Stop the Music” playing during what she called a “tragic” rally the president held in support of Tennessee Republican senator Marsha Blackburn.

Not for much longer...me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip! https://t.co/dRgRi06GrJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 5, 2018

