    Evan Rachel Wood, Tom Arnold slam Trump's 'atrocious' denial of sexual assault claims: 'She's not my type'

    View photos
    E. Jean Carroll says Trump sexually assaulted her in the mid-'90s. (Photo: Eva Deitch for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

    After his claims that he’d never met writer E. Jean Carroll — who has accused him of sexually assaulting her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-’90s — were dismissed after a photo surface of him socializing with her and their respective then-spouses at a party, President Trump has offered up a new defense: “She’s not my type.”

    Trump continued to deny Carroll’s claims, which were made public last week when her new book, What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal, was excerpted by New York magazine’s The Cut.

    "I'll say it with great respect: Number one, she's not my type,” he told The Hill on Monday. “Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?

    “Totally lying,” he continued. “I don’t know anything about her. I know nothing about this woman. I know nothing about her. She is — it’s just a terrible thing that people can make statements like that.”

    Carroll, who is the 16th woman to accuse Trump of sexual misconduct, responded to his comments, telling CNN’s Anderson Cooper, “I love that I’m not his type.”

    But Trump’s statement about his “type” has ushered in a new wave of criticism.

    “If she were ‘his type,’ he would rape her?” asked one commenter. “Please someone ask him what his type is and, how he would feel entitled to act if he encounters someone who is his type?”

    View photos
    Trump said Carroll wasn't his "type." (Photo: Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

    Celebrities have also gone online to slam what Westworld actress and rape survivor Evan Rachel Wood called “an absolutely atrocious response to a serious allegation.”

    Tom Arnold, a vocal Trump critic who claims that the former Celebrity Apprentice host said racist slurs on the set, also shared his reaction.

    Donald Trump Jr., meanwhile, lashed out at coverage of Carroll’s allegations.

    “Enough is enough with this bull****!” he tweeted. “We all get it, media ... you hate @realDonaldTrump, but giving every [Michael] Avenatti-like wacko a platform because they will say anything for press kills what little is left of your credibility. Let him do his job. The results speak for themselves!”

    Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

    Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.