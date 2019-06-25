Evan Rachel Wood, Tom Arnold slam Trump's 'atrocious' denial of sexual assault claims: 'She's not my type'

E. Jean Carroll says Trump sexually assaulted her in the mid-'90s. (Photo: Eva Deitch for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

After his claims that he’d never met writer E. Jean Carroll — who has accused him of sexually assaulting her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-’90s — were dismissed after a photo surface of him socializing with her and their respective then-spouses at a party, President Trump has offered up a new defense: “She’s not my type.”

Trump continued to deny Carroll’s claims, which were made public last week when her new book, What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal, was excerpted by New York magazine’s The Cut.

"I'll say it with great respect: Number one, she's not my type,” he told The Hill on Monday. “Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?

“Totally lying,” he continued. “I don’t know anything about her. I know nothing about this woman. I know nothing about her. She is — it’s just a terrible thing that people can make statements like that.”

Carroll, who is the 16th woman to accuse Trump of sexual misconduct, responded to his comments, telling CNN’s Anderson Cooper, “I love that I’m not his type.”

"I love that I'm not his type," says E. Jean Carroll, responding to Pres. Trump's public denial of her accusation that he sexually assaulted her in a dressing room 23 years ago. https://t.co/H5XN1B1DWF pic.twitter.com/3jDD4FaL4B — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) June 25, 2019

But Trump’s statement about his “type” has ushered in a new wave of criticism.

“If she were ‘his type,’ he would rape her?” asked one commenter. “Please someone ask him what his type is and, how he would feel entitled to act if he encounters someone who is his type?”

Celebrities have also gone online to slam what Westworld actress and rape survivor Evan Rachel Wood called “an absolutely atrocious response to a serious allegation.”

Just for those who may be a little confused, “I wouldnt rape her because she isnt my type.” Is an absolutely atrocious response to a serious allegation. — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) June 25, 2019

“I wouldn’t rape her cause she’s not my type” https://t.co/BYWWBUDLRs — Shannon Woodward (@shannonwoodward) June 24, 2019

i mean ... Trump denies raping writer E. Jean Carroll, says "she's not my type" - The Hill https://t.co/rUHuAD54jr — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) June 25, 2019

"she's not my type..." you good with that? https://t.co/FBXJxcEFKG — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) June 25, 2019

Among the phrases a man falsely accused of sexual assault would utter? "I would never force a woman to have sex against her will," or, "I am not a rapist." The moral midgetry that is Donald Trump immediately settles on, "She's not my type." Ergo: If his type, consider her raped. — David Simon (@AoDespair) June 25, 2019

This isn't an accused rapist character from Silence of the Lambs simultaneously threatening and insulting a potential victim. Its just @realdonaldtrump! https://t.co/7kBc1qrkQl — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) June 25, 2019

Tom Arnold, a vocal Trump critic who claims that the former Celebrity Apprentice host said racist slurs on the set, also shared his reaction.

Don’t sell yourself short @realDonaldTrump you cast a very wide rape net. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 25, 2019

Donald Trump Jr., meanwhile, lashed out at coverage of Carroll’s allegations.

“Enough is enough with this bull****!” he tweeted. “We all get it, media ... you hate @realDonaldTrump, but giving every [Michael] Avenatti-like wacko a platform because they will say anything for press kills what little is left of your credibility. Let him do his job. The results speak for themselves!”

