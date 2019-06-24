'Matilda' star Mara Wilson calls out critics who say 'she's too opinionated or political'

As the Roald Dahl heroine Matilda in the 1996 film of the same name, child star Mara Wilson faced off against her boorish parents and the evil Miss Trunchbull.

As an adult who has gone on to become a writer, the 31-year-old Wilson uses her Twitter to take on ICE, President Trump and anti-abortion-rights activists — much, apparently, to the consternation of some of her more conservative followers.

Wilson, who also starred in Mrs. Doubtfire and Miracle on 34th Street as a child, went online on Sunday to call out critics who mock her for “being too opinionated or political” by calling her “Matilda.”

While it’s intended as an insult to discredit Wilson as an out-of-her-depth Hollywood star, Wilson tweeted that her most famous character was something of an activist herself, defeating the “abusive tyrant” Miss Trunchbull.

I love when people call me Matilda when they think I’m being too opinionated or political



Because Matilda, who incited a riot at her school and got rid of an abusive tyrant at age six, wouldn’t be political at all — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) June 24, 2019

Her fans agree.

This should be the sequel — erika🍒 (@_erikaswords) June 24, 2019

Matilda has a brain and fought for the underdogs and good authority figures against the overly-powerful idiots. And she had excellent taste in literature. How in the world is that an insult???? — JKChicago (@JKChicago79) June 24, 2019

Reading it to my 4-year-old now, so that she knows she is powerful too. — Susan Andrus (@susanandrus) June 24, 2019

Keep on giving it to the Trunchbulls of the world. — Andrew (@AndrewSnarks) June 24, 2019

The guiding morality of Matilda was "When a person is bad, that person gets punished." And the lead villain of Matilda literally locked children in a cage to punish them. You do the math on what stances Matilda would take — 💖💛💙Adira💖💛💙 (@AdiraStopsBrian) June 24, 2019

and didn't she use, like



uh



her brain



to do the thing you have just described — Charlotte A. Cavatica (@cavaticat) June 24, 2019

Wilson isn’t letting Matilda take all the credit, however.

I don’t think she would want to take away from who actually did it, though — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) June 24, 2019

