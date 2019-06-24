    'Matilda' star Mara Wilson calls out critics who say 'she's too opinionated or political'

    View photos
    Mara Wilson played Matilda in the 1996 film. (Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

    As the Roald Dahl heroine Matilda in the 1996 film of the same name, child star Mara Wilson faced off against her boorish parents and the evil Miss Trunchbull.

    As an adult who has gone on to become a writer, the 31-year-old Wilson uses her Twitter to take on ICE, President Trump and anti-abortion-rights activists — much, apparently, to the consternation of some of her more conservative followers.

    Wilson, who also starred in Mrs. Doubtfire and Miracle on 34th Street as a child, went online on Sunday to call out critics who mock her for “being too opinionated or political” by calling her “Matilda.”

    View photos
    Mara Wilson (pictured with her little sister) at the premiere of Matilda. (Photo: SGranitz/WireImage)

    While it’s intended as an insult to discredit Wilson as an out-of-her-depth Hollywood star, Wilson tweeted that her most famous character was something of an activist herself, defeating the “abusive tyrant” Miss Trunchbull.

    Her fans agree.

    Wilson isn’t letting Matilda take all the credit, however.

    Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle:

    Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.