Dog the Bounty Hunter tears up in first interview since hospitalization: ‘I had a broken heart’

Duane “Dog” Chapman says his health scare stemmed from his “broken heart.”

TV’s favorite bounty hunter gave his first interview after being released from the hospital and attributed his health woes largely to his heartbreak from the June death of his wife, Beth.

He told Denver, Colo. news station KDVR that he had “chest pain,” “couldn’t breathe” and felt like he had run three or four miles” when he asked his assistant to drive him to the hospital near his Castle Rock, Colo., home. While a heart attack was suspected, that was apparently ruled out. Further tests are pending to the root of his troubles — and are scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

The chest pain “feels much better now,” Chapman reported. “I’m going through some psychological things right now so that doesn’t help.”

He continued, “There's something haywire or it's psychological. I don't know. I guess things happen like that.”

Chapman could barely get out the words that followed: “Basically, I had a broken heart,” he told the reporter. “Of course, it’s gonna heal, so...”

Duane "Dog" Chapman and Beth Chapman in 2015 (Photo: Darryl Oumi/Getty Images) More

He said coping with the loss of his longtime love and TV partner “is something you don’t pray you have to go through, let me tell ya.”

Luckily, he is surrounded by his children as he sorts out his health issue. Two even flew in from Hawaii, the family’s other home base so they could be there while he undergoes tests.

Chapman was hospitalized over the weekend and released by Monday night. It’s been a rough year for him with the death of his wife, which is included on his WGN America show, Dog’s Most Wanted.

