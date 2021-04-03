DMX celebrity fans send love to rapper following reported drug overdose: 'Praying hard for the king'

Rapper DMX has reportedly been hospitalized for a drug overdose. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

DMX fans are praying for the "Party Up" rapper after he was reportedly hospitalized for a heart attack following a drug overdose.

According to TMZ, which first broke the news, the 50-year-old musician (whose real name is Earl Simmons) is in critical care at a facility in White Plains, New York, where sources told the outlet he has "some brain activity" and is in a "vegetative state" after the Friday night incident.

Representatives for DMX did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment's requests for comments. However, a spokesperson confirmed to Billboard that DMX is hospitalized for an undisclosed reason.

The Grammy-nominated rapper has openly shared his history with drug use from the age of 14, when a mentor handed him a blunt that, unbeknownst to him, contained crack. “I learned that I had to deal with the things that hurt me," he said on a November episode of the People's Party podcast with Talib Kweli. "I didn’t really have anybody to talk to…" However, DMX insisted that drugs "were a symptom of a bigger problem" that stemmed from unresolved childhood traumas.

DMX also spent time in rehab in 2017 and 2019, after cancelling shows and missed performances and has faced legal battles from drug possession to tax fraud. For the latter charge in 2018, he served one year in prison.

Celebrities sent virtual love as the news surfaced. "Prayers for my dogg," rapper Snoop Dogg wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the two men embracing. "Prayers up for my brother DMX," tweeted Ja Rule. While singer SZA tweeted, "I love DMX SO MUCH. Praying hard for the king."

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Prayers up for my brother DMX... 😔 — Ja Rule (@jarule) April 3, 2021

I love DMX SO MUCH 😣 praying hard for the king 🥺🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — SZA (@sza) April 3, 2021

Chance the Rapper tweeted, "DMX prayed over me once and I could feel his anointing. I’m praying for his full recovery" and Ice T urged DMX to "pull through my dude" adding, "My sincere love and prayers go out to my homie during this difficult time." While Missy Elliott shared a photo of DMX while sending warm thoughts for his family.

My Sincere love and prayers go out to my homie @DMX during this difficult time.. Pull through my dude. pic.twitter.com/hNlTwDoFX8 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 3, 2021

DMX prayed over me once and I could feel his anointing. I’m praying for his full recovery https://t.co/xVaid2NYqC — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 3, 2021

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

Gabrielle Union called for "healing energy," while singer Maxwell and Viola Davis added their own prayers. And actress Rosie Perez called the news "crazy and so sad." LL Cool J also wished DMX a speedy recovery.

MC Hammer added his prayers and Rick Ross said in his Instagram Stories, “Prayers up for DMX the legend, let’s put that in the sky.”

Please pray, send healing energy, whatever positive vibes you can for #DMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 🖤🖤🖤 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 3, 2021

DMX the world is praying 🙏🏾 — MAXWELL (@_MAXWELL_) April 3, 2021

Ah man. This is crazy and so sad. I so hope he pulls through. My prayers to #DMX and his entire family. https://t.co/iWIxYfrmbx — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) April 3, 2021

Today is 4/3/21 - it’s only right that we celebrate the talent and genius of my brother @DMX on the 4,3,2,1 song. We Love you X get well fast. 🙏🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/2YejrFdo5E — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) April 3, 2021

Speak Life !!! Prayers for #DMX 🙏🏿 — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) April 3, 2021

