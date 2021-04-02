  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'Bridgerton' star Regé-Jean Page won't return for Season 2 and even Kim Kardashian is upset

Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It's not a good Friday for many Bridgerton fans. It was confirmed Regé-Jean Page, the breakout star of Netflix's smash hit, will not return for Season 2. The British-Zimbabwean actor melted hearts as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. Even Kim Kardashian is having a hard time with the news.

Rege-Jean Page will not return for Bridgerton Season 2.
Rege-Jean Page will not return for Bridgerton Season 2. (Photo: Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Phoebe Dynevor, who portrays Page's onscreen love interest, Daphne Bridgerton, will reprise her role. It was previously announced the second season will focus around Daphne's bother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton, in his quest to find love, and readers of the Julia Quinn novels (on which the series is based) shouldn't be surprised by the news. But it's still devastating to many Bridgerton viewers as social media lit up.

"Wait!!! WHAT????" Kardashian wrote.

"I guess I'm done watching Bridgerton," one person wrote on Twitter.

"This has to be april fools... right?" added another user.

"Wait but what's the point of watching the show then?" tweeted someone else, echoing hundreds of other comments.

But Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, assured fans the second season will not disappoint.

Netflix and Shondaland fittingly shared the news about Page via Lady Whistledown. 

"We'll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family," the message read. "Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear."

Page said it was "an honor to be a member of the family."

Page told Variety the role's short-term commitment was part of its allure.

"It's a one-season arc. It's going to have a beginning, middle, end — give us a year," Page recalled of early conversations with Shondaland producers. "[I thought] 'That's interesting,' because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on." 

Shonda Rhimes's Bridgerton broke Netflix viewership records, becoming the streaming giant's biggest series ever.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Regé-Jean Page Exits Bridgerton

    It’s official: We’ve seen the last of the Duke of Hastings on Bridgerton. Netflix (via Lady Whistledown) announced Friday that Regé-Jean Page will not be returning as Simon Basset in Season 2. The move was widely expected considering Season 2 will take a literal and figurative page from Julia Quinn’s second book and center on […]

  • Regé-Jean Page Will Not Return for Bridgerton Season 2

    The Duke of Hastings has left the building.

  • 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley says season 'wasn't edited' the way she expected

    The 40-year-old who ended her season early for contestant Dale Moss reflects on the "perfect fairytale" that she had hoped for.

  • Why Ken Burns will never make a documentary for the streaming giants

    Filmmaker Ken Burns says in a new interview he'll never make a move for the streaming giants. Rather, he plans to keep the longtime partnership with PBS that affords him total creative control and a lengthy production timeline, he says.

  • Regé-Jean Page Not Returning for Bridgerton Season 2: 'The Ride of a Lifetime'

    The breakout star played Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, on the hit Netflix series

  • Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Did Attempt to Get Back Together Before She Dated Travis Barker

    But Kourtney and Travis are definitely official.

  • Kim Kardashian Makes a Daring Case for Capris in a Cropped Sweater & Stiletto Work Boots

    Are these 2000s pants making a comeback?

  • 'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah pleads not guilty to fraud, money laundering charges

    Jen Shah was ordered to pay $1 million personal bond as the judge said she could be a flight risk.

  • Kate Hudson’s Sons Ryder & Bingham Are Double Trouble in This Photo From a Family Playdate

    Kate Hudson and her family are at it again, posting the cutest photos together and this was extra special. The actress’ two sons, Ryder Robinson, 17, from her marriage to Chris Robinson, and Bingham Bellamy, 9, from her relationship with Matt Bellamy, are posing with their cousins, Wilder, 13, and Bodhi, 11. Their dad is […]

  • Kim Kardashian Has Her Spring Break Tanning Session Adorably Interrupted by Her Youngest Children

    The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, posted a series of photos from a tropical vacation on Thursday, lounging by the pool with her three youngest children

  • Kourtney Kardashian Admits Getting Back Together With Scott Disick Has Been On Her Mind

    For fans, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick finally giving their relationship another shot has been long-awaited (and by the Kardashian sisters and mama Kris Jenner alike). So after months of teasing a possible romantic reunion on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, viewers were taken aback to see that Kardashian had embarked on a relationship with […]

  • Terri & Bindi Irwin Troll The Internet With Baby Grace’s First ‘Croc Encounter’

    Bindi Irwin’s latest photo of her newborn daughter proves that Grace is ready to carry on with the family business There is nothing that tugs at our heartstrings like watching Bindi Irwin, the beloved daughter of Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, who died in 2006, start her life with her beautiful new family. Her first daughter, []

  • Regé-Jean Page Opens Up on Exiting ‘Bridgerton’ Ahead of Season 2: ‘It’s a One-Season Arc’

    The Duke of Hastings has left the building.

  • Regé-Jean Page not returning to 'Bridgerton' — see Lady Whistledown's announcement

    Netflix saluted the actor in a statement for "triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings."

  • Niecy Nash says she made the first move on 'hersband' Jessica Betts: 'I gave myself permission to feel what I felt in the moment'

    The actress opened up about marrying a woman on "Red Table Talk."

  • Report: Isaiah Thomas signing 10-day deal with New Orleans Pelicans

    Isaiah Thomas was waived last season after the Wizards traded him, and hasn't played since.

  • Regé-Jean Page’s ‘Bridgerton’ Departure Makes Sense if You Read the Books

    Netflix’s “Bridgerton” has been a hit for the streaming service since the Shonda Rhimes-produced romance series debuted on Christmas Day. And following the April 2 announcement that star Rege-Jean Page will not appear in the show’s upcoming second season, TheWrap thought we’d give all of you adoring “Bridgerton” viewers an explainer about the plot for Season 2, in order to shed some light on why Page’s fan-favorite character is not included. What you probably know by now is that the first season of “Bridgerton” was adapted by series creator Chris Van Dusen from author Julia Quinn’s novel, “The Duke and I,” which follows the love story of Daphne Bridgerton (played by Phoebe Dynevor on the series) and Simon Basset a.k.a. the Duke of Hastings (Page). But what you might not know is that book is the first in a series of eight, each one devoted to a different Bridgerton sibling. So while “Bridgerton” Season 1 focuses heavily on Daphne and Simon’s romance — and their happy ending — Van Dusen told TheWrap in December that he would, ultimately, like to explore the stories of all the Bridgerton brothers and sisters. Also Read: Rege-Jean Page Will Not Appear in 'Bridgerton' Season 2 And it turns out that is what the show will be doing in its second season, which goes into production this month and focuses on the love life of Daphne’s brother Anthony, the eldest Bridgerton sibling, who is played by Jonathan Bailey on “Bridgerton.” This means Van Dusen and Rhimes are keeping in step with the order of Quinn’s “Bridgerton” novels, as Book 2, “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” is all about Anthony. Now that you know all that, the Friday announcement that Page will not appear on Season 2 might make more sense. Also Read: 'Bridgerton' Star Regé-Jean Page Receives IMDb Breakout Starmeter Award (Exclusive) “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” Page, who had only signed on and been contracted for the first season of “Bridgerton,” told Variety Friday of his early conversations with Rhimes and other producers about joining the show in the role of Simon. “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.” Page added: “One of the things that is different about this [romance] genre is that the audience knows the arc completes. They come in knowing that, so you can tie people in emotional knots because they have that reassurance that we’re going to come out and we’re going to have the marriage and the baby.” Though Page is not appearing on Season 2, Dynevor will continue on “Bridgerton” in her role as Daphne, remaining a vital part of the series, and Page’s Simon will also continue to live on within the “Bridgerton” world as Daphne’s husband, an individual with knowledge of production tells TheWrap. Also Read: 'Bridgerton' Season 2 Casts Simone Ashley as Female Lead Netflix left “Bridgerton’s” anonymous narrator, Lady Whistledown, make the announcement Page was leaving the show herself in a statement via the show’s social media accounts: “Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear. Yours truly, Lady Whistledown” “Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family – on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans – the love is real and will just keep growing,” Page wrote in a quote-tweet of the statement. Representatives for Page did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for further comment Friday. Rhimes seemed to attempt to comfort fans who are bummed by the news Page won’t appear in Season 2 with her own tweet Friday, writing: “Remember: the Duke is never gone. He’s just waiting to be binge watched all over again. #ShondalandMenOnNetflixAreForever” Here’s the description for “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” from Quinn’s “Bridgerton Collection Volume 1”: “The season has opened for the year of 1814, and there is little reason to hope that we will see any noticeable change from 1813. The ranks of society are once again filled with Ambitious Mamas, whose only aim is to see their Darling Daughters married off to Determined Bachelors. Discussion amongst the Mamas fingers Lord Bridgerton as this year’s most eligible catch, and indeed, if the poor man’s hair looks ruffled and windblown, it is because he cannot go anywhere without some young miss batting her eyelashes with such vigor and speed as to create a breeze of hurricane force. Perhaps the only young lady not interested in Lord Bridgerton is Miss Katherine Sheffield, and in fact, her demeanor toward the viscount occasionally borders on the hostile. And that is why, Dear Reader, This Author feels a match between Anthony Bridgerton and Miss Sheffield would be just the thing to enliven an otherwise ordinary season. – Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers, 13 April 1814” In February, Netflix revealed that “Sex Education” alum Simone Ashley will star alongside Bailey in Season 2 of “Bridgerton,” playing Kate Sharma, the main love interest for Anthony. Per Netflix, Kate is described as “a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools-Anthony Bridgerton very much included.” As you can see, the character’s name has been changed from Kate Sheffield in the book to Kate Sharma, as the “Bridgerton” creative team previously decided her family would be of Indian descent and changed her surname. In case you were wondering, here is the chronological breakdown for Quinn’s “Bridgerton” novels: Anthony – Book 2, “The Viscount Who Loved Me” Benedict – Book 3, “An Offer From a Gentleman” Colin – Book 4, “Romancing Mister Bridgerton” Daphne – Book 1, “The Duke and I” Eloise – Book 5, “To Sir Phillip, With Love” Francesca – Book 6, “When He Was Wicked” Gregory – Book 8, “On the Way to the Wedding” Hyacinth – Book 7, “It’s in His Kiss” If TheWrap’s dear readers would like to find out more about what Van Dusen is planning for Season 2 — and beyond — they can head over here. Read original story Regé-Jean Page’s ‘Bridgerton’ Departure Makes Sense if You Read the Books At TheWrap

  • Kim Kardashian's Youngest Kids Crash Her Sunbathing Session For Cuddles: 'Mom Life On Vacay!'

    Mom life never sleeps for Kim Kardashian! The beauty and shapewear mogul was soaking up some sun on a tropical vacation this week when her three youngest kids crashed her moment of calm, turning the tanning session into a cuddle fest! "Mom life on vacay! #SpringBreak," Kim captioned the funny photos.

  • Mark-Paul Gosselaar talks 'Saved by the Bell' episode that 'would never get made' now

    "This episode would never get made in current times, and rightly so,” the actor said.

  • ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Restores ‘We Live in a Society’ Line

    “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” has restored Jared Leto’s “We live in a society” line in the “Justice is Gray” version currently streaming on HBO Max, director Zack Snyder shared in a tweet on Friday. In the trailer for “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” Leto’s Joker made waves for uttering a phrase — “we live in a society” — that originated with memes about the Joker. The fact that the trailer ended on that bit meant it quickly became the main topic of conversation about the Snyder cut that day. “We live in a society,” the Joker said, with a long pause before finishing the sentence, “where honor is a distant memory.” Also Read: Everybody's Shocked the 'Justice League' Snyder Cut Trailer Used 'We Live In a Society' Meme Snyder has discussed this scene at length in the run-up to the launch of the movie — he said he wanted to give Ben Affleck’s Batman a chance to share a scene with Leto’s Joker — a real scene, rather than Batman’s very brief run in with Joker and Harley Quinn in “Suicide Squad.” After the whole to-do about the line in the trailer, it was pretty confusing to get to that scene, at the very end of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” and not hear those words come out of Joker’s mouth. This scene, being part of Bruce Wayne’s vision of the future, takes place during an apocalypse scenario in which the resurrected Superman has teamed up with the cosmic big bad Darkseid to take over the world and turn it into a wasteland. So, in fact, there is no longer a society for the Joker, or anyone else, to even live in. We live in a society… where you can watch #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague on @HBOMax. https://t.co/8l3CwvynZq #SnyderCut #UsUnited #AFSP #weliveinasociety pic.twitter.com/V8pmWFnVIf — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) April 2, 2021 Read original story ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Restores ‘We Live in a Society’ Line At TheWrap