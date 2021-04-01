Chrissy Teigen says it's 'really difficult' knowing she can't get pregnant again: 'I feel so healthy'

Chrissy Teigen can't imagine a "life without more" children. The Cravings author opened up to People for the magazine's Beautiful Issue about last year's pregnancy loss and her passion for wanting to make sure "everybody has access" to fertility treatments.

Teigen revealed in December she will "never" be pregnant again, three months after losing son Jack. She was 20 weeks along.

"Coming to terms with not being able to carry again is still really difficult for me because I feel so healthy. I'm like, why?" she tells People. "But then I think about it as my uterus is just not cooperating with me — and it's not a failure."

The 35-year-old model is "blessed" for the family she has with husband John Legend: 4-year-old daughter Luna and son Miles, 2. Teigen conceived via in vitro fertilization and said she was fortunate to have IVF as an option. "I'm so lucky for that," she says.

"For me what's really important is being able to make sure that everybody has access to those ways and making sure that people are able to make their dreams come true. It would just be a beautiful thing," she explains. "It's so incredibly expensive to freeze your eggs and to harvest them. IVF isn't an option for a lot of people and it needs to be. It shouldn't be such an expensive endeavor for a woman trying to conceive a child."

Teigen sees more kids in her future as "there are so many ways to have a child nowadays," whether that means "surrogacy or adoption."

