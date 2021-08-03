Diddy says there was 'no trolling involved' with that Jennifer Lopez throwback pic

Diddy finally addressed what was going on when he posted that photo of Jennifer Lopez.

The hip hop mogul made headlines in May when he shared a picture of himself and J.Lo from when they dated two decades ago. The Instagram post just happened to drop as the singer's rekindled romance with Ben Affleck was everywhere in the press. But according to Diddy, who now goes by Love, it was all love, no shade.

"It wasn't no trolling involved, that's just my friend," the 51-year-old said in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

Lopez and Diddy dated pre-Affleck, from 1999 to 2001. The photo in question, which has since been removed, was from 2000 and showed the rapper — in a Sean Jean sweatsuit, of course — holding J.Lo's hand. He simply captioned it, "#tbt." Diddy told Vanity Fair the throwback post was just from a great time in his life. Although Diddy noted he and Lopez are friends, he has no interest in discussing Bennifer 2.0.

"And I don't have nothing to say about her relationship or her life," he added.

Diddy posted this throwback photo of himself with Jennifer Lopez from Dec. 14, 2000. (Photo: Backgrid)

It's a different ex who Diddy believes is the love of his life. The entrepreneur made clear if anyone were able to tie him down, it would have been Kim Porter, mother of three of his six children. The model died suddenly in 2018 from lobar pneumonia.

"And so, you know, I had to start to deal with it when I lost Kim. 'Cause I was like, man, you had it. I'm not saying I would do any of it differently. God willing — I would have had more time," he told the magazine, adding, "I look at my life as I got a second chance. I'm on my second mountain."

Losing Porter made Diddy reevaluate his life's work, bringing him closer to God.

"It clicked in and went from me to we, that [I] was sent here not to just do those things that are kind of rooted in personal success but to be able to transfer to we, and do things that are real change and communal success," he explained. "I feel like God sent me, God, put on my heart, 'What's your purpose?' I was looking at all these things, it's preachers and just different people talking about purpose because I was like, man, purpose is something deep. Have I really found my purpose? I know I'm making money and I'm successful and I’m changing the game so called, but is that my purpose? And then I really prayed on it and God told me, 'Your purpose is to play a part in saving the Black race.'"

Story continues

Despite recent personal losses, Diddy, who announced his plans to launch an all R&B label, added he's "the happiest I've ever been in my life."

"I laugh the most, I smile the most, I breathe the most," he concluded.