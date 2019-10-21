Dennis Quaid, 65, engaged: What we know about his 26-year-old fiancée Laura Savoie

Dennis Quaid surprised fans when he announced he's engaged to Laura Savoie — who is nearly four decades his junior — after only a few months of dating. The “Goliath” star, 65, proposed to Savoie, a 26-year-old student, in Hawaii over the weekend.

"I had the ring in my pocket. It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan — I wanted it to be private," Quaid said of the "sunset" proposal. "She was actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, 'Will you marry me?' And then she fell down."

"It happened on the very northernmost point of Oahu, at Turtle Bay. It was kind of spontaneous. It was very much a surprise," he added.

So who is Laura Savoie, Quaid's soon-to-be fourth wife? Here's everything we know about the actor's new fiancée.

She has an Austin connection.

While it's unclear how they met, both Quaid and Savoie have roots in Texas. The actor, who is from Houston, was awarded ownership of the Austin home he shared with third wife, 47-year-old Kimberly Buffington, after their 2016 split. Savoie, who is originally from St. Louis, Missouri, is a University of Texas at Austin student.

She's working towards her PhD and is well-educated.

While at the University of Texas in the McCombs School of Business, Savoie is working towards her PhD in accounting where she has been enrolled since 2017. She is also working as a teaching and research assistant, according to her LinkedIn. Savoie attended undergrad at Pepperdine University and was the class valedictorian. She then went on to receive her masters at the University of Notre Dame where she graduated Magna Cum Laude.

She has a famous ex-boyfriend.

Prior to meeting Quaid, the graduate student reportedly dated “Entourage” star Jeremy Piven.

She's a yogi who is interested in real estate.

According to her LinkedIn, she's a registered yoga teacher. Savoie, who has her real estate's license in California, works as a consultant for real estate operations at Pepperdine University in Malibu. She was also employed by Ernst & Young for two years in Los Angeles prior to enrolling at UT Austin.

She gushes about Quaid — privately.

The student has a private Instagram account and is head over heels for the “A Dog's Purpose” star, as People reports Savoie has featured Quaid in several photos. One showed their arms wrapped around each other, and she captioned the shot, "Never been happier." She also revealed that she "loved this man" in a photo from May.

This will be her first marriage.

While Savoie has never walked down the aisle before, her fiancé knows a thing or two about weddings. Quaid has been married three times — to actress P.J. Soles from 1978-83, to Meg Ryan from 1991-2001, and to real estate agent Kimberly Buffington from 2004-2016. Many on social media were quick to point out that the actor's wives keep getting younger.

His first wife was three years older than he was.

His second wife (Meg Ryan) was ten years younger.

His third wife was twenty years younger.

His fourth wife will be forty years younger.



Dennis Quaid’s fifth wife hasn’t been born yet. https://t.co/J4agZTE4hF — Mx. Amadi (@amaditalks) October 21, 2019

A 39-year-old Dennis Quaid sits outside a hospital’s nursery, he’s approached by a new father, “Which one is yours?”



Dennis points at an adorable newborn, “In 26 years, that one.” https://t.co/cKRcSLNSaX — Sean O'Connor (@seanoconnz) October 21, 2019

Dude, Dennis Quaid’s fiancé is younger than Lindsay Lohan. pic.twitter.com/Bdkp7X1TAZ — Monica Cable (@monicacable) October 21, 2019

