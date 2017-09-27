Demi Lovato, Carrie Underwood, and the many stars who love 'The Walking Dead'

To celebrate the Oct. 22 Season 8 premiere of The Walking Dead — the series’ 100th episode — Yahoo TV will be posting a new TWD-related story every day through the season opener.

There are few shows that qualify as event television these days, but The Walking Dead certainly is one. The hit AMC show has been on the air since 2010 and has gathered many diehard fans along the way. Among those diehards are some of your favorite stars of stage and screen.

For instance, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland tweets about the show… a lot. Like a lot. I’m not even kidding how much she tweets about TWD. Whoa. Demi Lovato is such a devoted Walking Dead fan that the cast made her a video for her birthday and has told fans many times it’s her favorite show.

https://twitter.com/ddlovato/status/780521282043383808

A lot of folks like Josh Gad and Carrie Underwood love to live-tweet the show and, of course, there are those who have said they’d like to be on it. John Cusack suggested he make a cameo for a quick death, while American Idol star Chris Daughtry said he’s actually auditioned to be on the show.

