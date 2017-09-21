Our extremely early 2018 Oscar predictions

Conventional wisdom used to hold that the Oscar race officially began at September’s Toronto International Film Festival. But in recent years, studios and distributors have decided to premiere more of their prestige fare at fests in Telluride and Venice, getting a head start on the gold rush by, oh, a week or two. And that’s not counting the increasing number of contenders hatching at Sundance, which unfolds in January about the same time as the previous year’s slate of films is being celebrated at various awards ceremonies.

The truth: Oscar season has no beginning or end; it’s everlasting, ubiquitous, perpetual, surrounding us always, whether we like it or not.

But following the festivals in Telluride, Venice, and Toronto, we have much more clarity on which films have momentum leading into the awards season. The list includes Guillermo del Toro’s sci-fi romance The Shape of Water; Joe Wright’s Winston Churchill biopic, Darkest Hour; and Martin McDonaugh’s darkly comic crime mystery, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Meanwhile, a couple Sundance premieres (Dee Rees’s Mudbound and Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name) held serve as they reached (slightly) wider audiences.

Keeping in mind that there are still a few high-profile films on the way that no one has seen, most notably Steven Spielberg’s The Post and Paul Thomas Anderson’s Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Movie (which should really have a title by now), here’s my first crack at handicapping the top six categories at the 2018 Academy Awards. Don’t worry, we still have four months to figure it out, but that’s nothing in the infinite span of Oscar season.

BEST PICTURE

For all the brouhaha about the dismal box office, 2017 is actually shaping up to be a really good year when it comes to the quantity of quality. There were at least six legit Best Picture contenders (Mudbound, Call Me by Your Name, The Big Sick, Get Out, Wonder Woman, and Dunkirk) that premiered before the calendar even flipped to August. And while The Shape of Water and Three Billboards (which won TIFF’s audience prize, often a Best Picture predictor) are trending upwards, there’s a lack of clear frontrunners, unlike this time last year, when La La Land and Moonlight had already established themselves as co-favorites. For now the race will be suspenseful, unless Spielberg has anything to say about it.

Early predix:

The Big Sick

Blade Runner 2049

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Other contenders:

Wonder Woman, Battle of the Sexes, Downsizing, The Disaster Artist, Logan, The Beguiled, Wonderstruck, Wind River, The Florida Project, Molly’s Game, War for the Planet of the Apes, Detroit

Remaining to be seen:

The Paper, Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Movie, The Greatest Showman, Wonder Wheel, Last Flag Flying, All the Money in the World, Wonder

BEST DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan has to be the early frontrunner here given the sheer technical wizardry of his WWII thriller Dunkirk, but he could face some stiff competition from Wright for Darkest Hour, which many critics feel works like a companion piece. Del Toro also feels like nomination lock for Shape. Rees, meanwhile, stands to become the first black woman ever nominated for Best Director and only the fifth woman of ALL TIME (a number so low it will never not be shocking, thus the necessity for caps lock). But again, we’re still waiting on Spielberg and Anderson.

Early predix:

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Dee Rees, Mudbound

Joe Wright, Darkest Hour

Other contenders:

Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049), Alexander Payne (Downsizing), Jordan Peele (Get Out), Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), Aaron Sorkin (Molly’s Game), Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris (Battle of the Sexes), James Mangold (Logan)