Red Carpet Flashback: Halle Berry's best red carpet moments

Beginning with her breakout role in Spike Lee’s Jungle Fever to her Oscar-winning performance in Monster’s Ball, Halle Berry’s three-decade career has solidified her status as an A-list actor and red carpet staple. Now, at 51, she is back on the scene for this weekend’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle alongside the glittery likes of Julianne Moore, Colin Firth, and Channing Tatum. Let’s take a look back at some of her greatest red carpet moments.