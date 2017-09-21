    1 / 19

    NAACP Image Awards (1992)

    Seen here at the awards in 1992, Halle has since been nominated for the Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture award an astonishing 16 times and won the award six times. The first was for her role in Boomerang and most recently for 2011’s Frankie & Alice. (Photo: Getty Images)

    Red Carpet Flashback: Halle Berry's best red carpet moments

    Yahoo Movies Editorial

    Beginning with her breakout role in Spike Lee’s Jungle Fever to her Oscar-winning performance in Monster’s Ball, Halle Berry’s three-decade career has solidified her status as an A-list actor and red carpet staple. Now, at 51, she is back on the scene for this weekend’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle alongside the glittery likes of Julianne Moore, Colin Firth, and Channing Tatum. Let’s take a look back at some of her greatest red carpet moments.