Country singer dedicates song about heaven to Granger Smith, family in wake of son's death

Justin Moore took the stage at Country Fest in Ohio with a fellow country singer on his mind as he dedicated a song to Granger Smith and his late son, River.

Before playing “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” during his set on Friday, Moore shared a few words about Granger and his wife, Amber Smith, whose youngest child died in a drowning accident just a few weeks prior.

“The last time I played here, Granger Smith was here with us, we got to play with Granger. Granger and his wife have dealt with a difficult time over the last two or three weeks, and not only do we want to send our condolences out to them, thoughts and prayers,” Moore said, “but I want to send this song right here out to he and his wife, and his son, who is up in heaven right now.”

Moore’s sweet tribute was posted to social media by a fan. But it wasn’t the only performance that audiences cried along to this week. Granger Smith appeared at the Country LakeShake Festival in Chicago on Sunday, where he sang a song titled “Heaven Bound Balloons” while also debuting a new “River” tattoo.

The best & worst moment at @LakeShakeFest @GrangerSmith singing Heaven Bound Balloons. We could see & feel the pain in all their eyes, but when G pulled out McQueen? Gut wrenching! We love you Granger! Thank you for being you. You’re stronger than you know. #LiveLikeRiv pic.twitter.com/UORnaSgEnR — Laura Mathis (@MrsLauraM) June 24, 2019

The performance was Granger’s first since River’s death. The singer made another public appearance on Tuesday to present a $218,000 donation to Dell Children’s Hospital in Texas, where doctors and nurses tried desperately to save his son.

Our care teams gathered today to receive a donation from Granger Smith & his family in memory of his son, River. “I don't know how you do it, but I thank God every day that there are people like you that love what you do and are so passionate about it," said Granger. pic.twitter.com/XVSNQJ4T3n — Dell Children's (@dellchildrens) June 25, 2019

