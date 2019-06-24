Granger Smith's wife Amber shares heartbreaking post while mourning son

Granger Smith and his wife Amber are sharing their grief with fans as they mourn the loss of their 3-year-old son.

Smith announced June 6 on his Instagram account that their youngest, River Kelly Smith, had died in a "tragic accident." The boy drowned at the family's home, according to Jay Jones of BBR Music Group, which represents Smith.

Granger and Amber have since has opened up in emotional social media posts and a YouTube video about "how we're doing and where we plan to go from here." Granger Smith has started performing again, including a set Sunday at Chicago's LakeShake country music festival.

The rest of the family, including 7-year-old London and 5-year-old Lincoln, tagged along for the show. In an emotional post Sunday, Amber shared a photo of the kids smiling in front of a huge T-Rex fossil at The Field Museum in Chicago.

"Getting back on the road and back into daily life without River has not been easy in the slightest," she wrote. "Every single thing reminds me of him, and all I can think about is how he would love exploring and seeing all that we are seeing. I see his name everywhere, I see little red-headed toddlers everywhere. I miss his silly personality and his bright light. I see his face in our other kiddos."

She continued: "I have this pit in my stomach constantly, because I’m trying to make life as normal as possible for our other 2 incredible kiddos, London and Lincoln, while hurting so bad inside. I look around at everyone else and wonder if anyone is going through something like we are."

The couple previously discussed the role religion and spirituality has played in their grieving process. Amber added that "dumb little things don't matter anymore," just family and faith. In what felt like a special sign, she added, the dinosaur in question was believed to have died near a river, in a town now called 'Faith.' "

"Open your eyes and you will see signs all around you," Amber Smith wrote in her post. "We think just maybe, Riv is having the best time of his life in Heaven with this (dinosaur)."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Granger Smith's wife Amber shares heartbreaking post while mourning son