'Palm Royale' Features This Insane $35 Million Bel-Air Compound



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Palm Royale revolves around the messy inner workings of high society in Palm Beach, Florida, circa 1969. A pivotal puzzle piece in that enclosed community is its main hub: an exclusive country club known as the Palm Royale. Despite how it might look, production for the dramedy series didn’t take place in the Sunshine State. The star-studded show—featuring Kristin Wiig, Laura Dern, Carol Burnett, and more—was mainly filmed in California. Yes, that means the glamorous club at the center of the tale is fictional. Below, dive into everything we know about the lavish filming locations featured in the Apple TV+ series. From private clubs to grand estates, the backdrops alone solidify the show as a must-watch.



Palm Royale

The Palm Royale isn’t a real country club in Florida, and multiple locations were pieced together to form it onscreen. Aerial shots of the Bath & Tennis Club in Palm Beach depict the Palm Royale’s impressive property. In reality, that club is so exclusive that you need a login to simply enter its website. First opened in 1926, the club was designed by architect Joseph Urban who created other major Palm Beach establishments, including the nearby Mar-a-Lago, and buildings in New York City. Significant changes were made to the architecture by John L. Volk after the property endured hurricane damage in 1947.

Slim Aarons - Getty Images

The entrance to the Palm Royale is portrayed by the Bel-Air Bay Club in Los Angeles. Built in 1927, the Spanish-style mansion is marked by an entry with a curved awning that leads to a doorway framed by ornate carvings. The location—which has sweeping ocean views, an expansive lawn, and an enchanting courtyard—has been featured in several other productions including This Is Us, Grace and Frankie, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

The Dellacorte Mansion

Courtesy of Apple TV+

Norma Dellacorte’s estate is depicted by a villa in South Pasadena, California. Seemingly named Villa Coxxy, as detailed by signage on the gated entrance, the home was designed by architect Reginald D. Johnson and modeled after Florentine palaces. With a can’t-miss coral exterior hugged by delicate vines, the structure beckons onlookers inside. The foyer sets the elegant tone of the interiors with black-and-white checkered flooring and a charming staircase. Many rooms are coated in vibrant paint colors including a bubblegum pink dining room, a lime green bedroom, and a teal office that doubles as a lounge area. Furniture and art from the Renaissance and Baroque periods mixed with other one-of-a-kind pieces are dispersed throughout.

On the property, there are also vast gardens, a pool, and a jacuzzi. The backyard features a patio for enjoying meals al fresco and a sizable lawn bordered by hedges for privacy.

The home is listed on a few sites as bookable for filming and photography projects, and fans can browse photos of the villa's incredible interiors and exteriors through them.

The Rollins Estate

Anthony Barcelo

The Rollins estate is portrayed by the former Bel-Air compound of housing magnate Howard Ruby and the late actress Yvette Mimieux. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal , Ruby likened the Italian villa to a Fabergé egg, and there’s really no better way to describe the slice of paradise. The six-bedroom, seven-bedroom home was built in 1928 and is known as Il Sogno, which means “the dream” in Italian. Spanning roughly 12,000 square feet, the mansion is packed with enviable details. The grand living room has hand-painted beamed ceilings, arched windows, and a carved stone fireplace. One of the bedrooms boasts a domed ceiling with dramatic frescoes. A ballroom-size party room, a library, a formal dining room, and a wine cellar round out the home's admirable elements. The property sold for $35 million in 2022, which was a major discount from its $49.5 million asking price.

Not only did filming take place at the estate, but the Palm Royale design team actually shopped the home’s 2022 estate sale and used many items from it in the show's sets. The compound's interiors were somewhat influenced by renowned designer Tony Duquette , who was a friend of Mimieux’s. His rich, layered interiors with international flair inspired Norma’s residence. “A lot of [Mimieux’s] items ended up in our sets, which is really a beautiful thing,” set decorator Ellen Reede tells House Beautiful. “She was an actress, very prominent in the ‘50s and ‘60s, and now her things live on in our sets and in this series, which took place in the same time period.”

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram and TikTok.

You Might Also Like