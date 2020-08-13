Colton Underwood was medicated for anxiety, depression when 'Bachelor' aired: 'I was struggling hard'

Colton Underwood slams Bachelor producers and Chris Harrison over treatment of Cassie Randolph, explains why he's distancing himself from the franchise for his mental health. (Photo: Getty Images)

Colton Underwood is distancing himself from the Bachelor-verse for the sake of his mental health. Two months after releasing a tell-all book — which detailed his time on various iterations of the ABC show — Underwood is continuing to lift the curtain about what goes on behind-the-scenes. In a revealing two-hour interview on Thursday’s Reality Steve Podcast, the former NFL player opened up about why he’s “not in a good place” with producers, where he stands with ex-fiancée, Cassie Randolph, his sexuality and a whole lot more.

Underwood was the lead of The Bachelor’s 23rd season in 2019. Although he was cast after competing on Becca Kurfin’s season of The Bachelorette and appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, Underwood said he had no idea what he was in for. Underwood told blogger Reality Steve that he realized “the magnitude” of his fame during a trip to Las Vegas with Jason Tartick and Blake Horstmann a week after he finished filming The Bachelor. The trio attended a country concert and the crowd went wild when they saw Underwood, which he found surprising as nothing aired yet.

“That’s when I started experiencing my anxiety and I started having social anxiety out in public,” Underwood shared. “I had so much anxiety and so much depression that I was like, throughout the majority of my season, I was pretty heavily medicated.”

Underwood started “taking medication for anxiety and depression” when his season was airing.

“I wasn’t prepared for that,” he continued. “I was struggling hard. It wasn’t what I thought it was gonna be and I didn’t know how to handle it.”

When asked what he was struggling with, Underwood tried to explain without sounding ungrateful.

“Everywhere I looked, someone had an opinion of me, or the show leaned so far into my virginity that I was trying to escape, sort of, me,” he replied. “I’m so grateful for [the show], nobody wants to hear somebody whose a lead of an ABC show complain about it. But I wasn’t prepared for it, so of course, my mental state sort of took a hit. And I got back, you know, on the medications to try to help.”

Underwood added that his virginity storyline throughout all three Bachelor shows “provided a big turning point in my mental health.”

“The way the show put it out there kind of had consequences,” he explained. One of those consequences was an incident in Feb. 2019 when he was groped by a female fan at a charity event for his nonprofit Legacy Foundation, which helps people with cystic fibrosis.

“I was already struggling with social anxiety pretty bad,” he said, recalling how a woman came up to him and said, “I’m here to take your virginity.” Underwood said she “grabbed my package.”

“I just remember feeling so powerless and so — such like a piece of meat,” he explained. “That, for me, was a big turning point in my mental health. Of like, ‘Wow, I have no clue what I'm in for right now.’ And it got pretty bad. It got dark.”

View photos Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood in October 2019. (Photo: Getty Images for Tubi) More

Of course, not everything about The Bachelor was bad as he ended up falling in love with Cassie Randolph. Underwood said he knew she was the one “after Thailand,” which was episode 5. He said they got a rare opportunity to hang nearly all day off-camera as there was a rain delay with production. They found themselves in the water without microphones on and Randolph looked at him and said, “How is your mind not made up?”

Contestants are supposedly told by producers not to ask that question, so Underwood appreciated Randolph taking advantage of the opportunity.

“Things like that turn me on about Cass and were so attractive to me,” he recalled. “Like, wow, you do think on your own, you are your own person. That what was so cool in helping me make that decision.”

Underwood tried to throw producers off of who he was really falling in love as to minimize their meddling, so he kept telling them Hannah G. was his number one. He’s spoken before about how that almost derailed his relationship with Randolph, but Underwood shed more light on how producers “crossed a line.”