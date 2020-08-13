Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's very public romance bothers Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green isn’t a huge fan of his estranged wife’s new romance. According to People, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is specifically irked about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram lovefest.

“Brian is annoyed that she is so focused on her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly,” a source claimed to the magazine. “He doesn't understand the need to post social media pictures with silly captions to proclaim her love for him. They aren't even divorced yet.”

The insider said the couple’s online behavior “definitely annoys Brian.”

“And it stings a bit too that Megan moved on so quickly,” the source continued. “Megan was always very private, so Brian just doesn't get what changed.”

Green’s irritation was on full display last week when he mocked Fox’s post about Kelly on social media. The Transformers actress, 34, made things Instagram official with the 30-year-old musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, sharing a photo of them together in towels. “Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours,” she wrote.

The 47-year-old actor used the same caption on his own post of their three children — sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3 — and his son from a previous relationship, 18-year-old Kassius.

Green has kept busy since confirming in May that he and Fox had separated. The actor was just photographed having lunch with Jane Seymour’s daughter, Jennifer Flynn. However, TMZ claims the two were simply discussing business. Green loves a good lunch date, though, and he’s also been spotted out with reality TV personality Courtney Stodden and Australian model Tina Louise in the wake of his split.

In a candid interview, Green told Hollywood Raw podcast he found out about Fox and Kelly’s romance “in my own way.”

“And that’s as much detail as I’ll give you on that one. No, I didn’t read about it or anything like that,” he said.

Green added, “I wish Megan the absolute best in everything. I want her to be completely happy for her and for the kids. That’s super important. Nobody wants to be around somebody that’s unhappy. Nothing good comes out of that. That’s a terrible situation.”

The actor also defended Fox, who is filming her new movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, in Puerto Rico with Kelly. (The new couple met on set earlier this year before the coronavirus halted production)

“Everybody is judgmental right now because she is out of the country working,” Green noted. “This is what we do. We travel and we work. It’s no different now than it’s been before except that we are no longer together. This is what we’ve been doing for 15 years ... when one person is [away], the other one will step in and take care of things at home.”

