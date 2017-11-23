'Coco': You won't believe all the Disney-Pixar Easter eggs hidden in plain sight

As Coco arrives in theaters, droves of Disney-Pixar fans are swelling multiplexes in search of the studio’s most famous Easter eggs, notably the Pizza Planet truck, the Luxo ball, and “A113,” along with nods to past and future animated films. But fans don’t have to leave their homes to see most of these — in fact, many of Pixar’s most common hidden objects can be found in trailers and clips released before Coco opened. Here’s a sampling:

Luxo ball

In March, Disney released Dante’s Lunch, a short sequence from Coco introducing Dante the dog. The native Xoloitzcuintli tears through town chasing a bone that we learn belongs to the film’s trickster, Hector (voiced by Gael García Bernal). Along the way, he smashes into several stalls in the local market. As you can see, one of the lucha libre masks in this stand uses the same single-star design as the Luxo ball, an Easter egg dating back to Pixar’s very first short.

This isn’t the only glimpse of the ball we get. In the most recent trailer, the ball is briefly seen.

Pizza Planet truck

Pixar’s best-known Easter egg (with the Mexican-appropriate Pizza Planeta signage) zips by Miguel’s home, as seen in a Coco clip titled “Not Like the Rest,” released last week.

A113

An ode to the legendary CalArts classroom where many top animators studied, this is possibly Hollywood’s most prolific Easter egg, appearing in more than just Pixar films. As seen in the Coco trailer, A113 is the room number for the Bureau of Family Grievances in the Land of the Dead.

Lightning McQueen

The corn-eating kid, first seen in the Dante’s Lunch short, is sporting a pair of sneakers that pay homage to one of Pixar’s most popular characters. Ka-chow!

Nemo found

In this shot, which is featured in several trailers and the “Not Like the Rest” clip, Pixar’s celebrated clownfish is chilling.

Nemo, Marlin, Dory, and Destiny (and Remy)

Some of the featured fish from Finding Nemo/Finding Dory, as well as Remy the rat from Ratatouille, are gathered on a table of alebrijes in the “Not Like the Rest” clip.