So graphically cool they’re suitable for framing, each oversized index card in this game features three illustrations that challenge television fans to guess what show they’re hinting at. Example: a yellow Lab + a piece of pie + an orange slip-on shoe = Orange Is the New Black. Another: a bingo game card + a beat-up car + a skateboard and helmet = Better Call Saul. One more: bling-y jewelry + a yacht + a football = Ballers. The flip side of each card features fun quotes and facts from each series, making the gorgeous box set a can’t-miss gift for any TV devoted.

Buy: Amazon