Coachella 2023: The most unexpected celebrities looking cozy at the music fest

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were photographed thisclose at Coachella — and they weren't the only ones. (Photo: Backgrid)

The sound of music coupled with that hot desert air raised the temperatures for some high-profile Coachella festivalgoers over the weekend. There were new couplings, recouplings and maybe couplings over the first weekend at the Indio, Calif., event. Here are the buzziest ones...

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

The "Señorita" collaborators, who split in 2022 after two years of dating, set the tone with a steamy dance and kiss on Friday night. Fellow festival attendees caught the smooch on video and it quickly went viral. There was damage control after the fact. A source told Page Six that they "remain friends with a lot of love and history between them, but they aren't dating again." The lip-lock was described as "a one-off."

Leonardo DiCaprio and Irina Shayk

While Leo has been linked to pretty much every model at this point, at the fest this year he hung out with the Russian poser. While there was no PDA, they were snapped together at the Neon Carnival on Saturday into Sunday looking close. However, they were joined by model Stella Maxwell, who is a longtime mutual friend of both of them. Shayk shares a 6-year-old daughter with ex Bradley Cooper and was briefly linked to Kanye West in 2021. DiCaprio was most recently has been on and off with Gigi Hadid, hanging out together all night at an Oscars party in March.

Leonardo DiCaprio chatting up Irina Shayk, left, while Stella Maxwell looked on. (Photo: Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio)

Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai

Ariana is no longer kissing Tom Sandoval, that we know, and it seems the Bravolebrity has moved on — at least for the weekend. The Vanderpump Rules star was spotted during a steamy makeout session with the with the personal trainer on Sunday. Footage on TMZ showed them dancing and kissing during an outdoor performance, leading them to post their own photos to Instagram in which they were thisclose.

Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai (Photo: Daniel Wai via Instagram)

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny performed at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival on Friday, April 14, 2023 — and rumored gf Kendall Jenner was his biggest fan, dancing in the crowd. (Photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Two months after The Kardashians star was first linked to the rapper (real name: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), we actually got photos of them face to face. He seemed to plant a kiss on her cheek, through his bandana, on Sunday. Or maybe he just whispered sweet nothings in her ear. Either way: They were very much together. She was for sure his biggest fan at his performance on Friday, turning up to it with her crew and dancing her heart out. A photographer source told People magazine, "They looked very cozy."

Kendall Jenner during the show of Bad Bunny at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. pic.twitter.com/3ovt9oj6um — @21metgala (@21metgala) April 15, 2023

There were many other couples on the scene, including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and Shaun White and Nina Dobrev (who may or may not get engaged in 2023). Also, Aaron Paul and his wife, Lauren, were back for the first time in five years celebrating the 13th anniversary of meeting there and sharing their first kiss on the ferris wheel.

Weekend two of the festival takes place April 21-23 and we're hoping for big things in the couples department — like, perhaps, a Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet sighting. Pretty please...