Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes split, vow to remain best friends

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello attend the Met Gala on Sept 13. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have ended their two-year relationship.

Both singers broke the news to fans in a joint statement posted to their Instagram Stories.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," they wrote. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward." They signed it Camila and Shawn.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes shared the news on their social media accounts. (Photo: Instagram)

They met in 2014, when she was still a part of the girl group Fifth Harmony, and both were chosen to open for singer Austin Mahone's tour, as told in his 2020 Netflix documentary, Shawn Mendes: In Wonder. They were just friendly until they met again the following year backstage at a Taylor Swift concert, where he was the opening act. They began writing a song together and, as she put it, "that's really when the f****** saga started." She "really liked him," and "I guess he liked me but I don't really know."

He said sweet things about her, too.

"For the past four years, [going from] just being friends and not being able to see each other very often to finally being able to be together," Mendes said, "she was always there to look out for me as a human being. She's got my back, and I think that's what your partner's for."

The "Señorita" singers tended to be private about their relationship — except, of course, when they sang together — but there were a few moments when they dropped their guard. Like in April 2018, when he said in an interview that she was his "favorite person in the whole world," which made her cry.

As late as Nov. 1, the two were still posing for snapshots together, wearing matching costumes for Dia De Los Muertos.