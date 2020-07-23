Chuck Woolery says he never thought COVID-19 was a hoax

Former game show host Chuck Woolery spent Wednesday’s episode of his podcast, Blunt Force Truth, explaining his stance on COVID-19, after earlier this month generating much attention on social media, including a retweet from President Trump, on the same subject.

At the top of the political program, Woolery’s co-host, Mark Young, asked him directly if he believes the coronavirus is a hoax.

“No, and I never said that in the tweet. I said that they were lying to us about it, and I mentioned a lot of different people,” Woolery said, referring to COVID-19 as a “dangerous virus.”

“But I was not so stupid as to think that it wasn’t real,” he continued. “I knew it was real, and I never said that it wasn’t real.”

In fact, Woolery never used the word hoax. He used the word “lies” in his July 12 post: “The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it.”

The following day, Woolery revealed in the same space that one of his adult sons had tested positive for the virus. “To further clarify and add perspective, Covid-19 is real and it is here. My son tested positive for the virus, and I feel for of those suffering and especially for those who have lost loved ones,” he wrote.

His account has since been changed from public to viewable only by approved followers.

On his podcast, Woolery pointed out that Trump said he retweeted Woolery’s message to represent the way “a lot of people feel.”

“So he was using my tweet as the voice for a lot of us on our side or a lot of us, you know, on any side, who really believes we don’t have the full story,” Woolery said. “I am confused, Mark. I am confused about COVID-19, as I think every other American is confused about it, and we have every right to be confused about it because we have been lied to over and over.”

He then reconsidered his choice of the word “lie” and said Americans have been “misled.”

