Chrissy Teigen resurfaces on Instagram amid Courtney Stodden bullying scandal

Chrissy Teigen, 35, was spotted on husband John Legend's Instagram account this weekend. Teigen has stayed mum on social media lately as a result of the revelations that she cyber-bullied Courtney Stodden. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Chrissy Teigen is back on social media... sort of.

The model and cookbook author, 35, was photographed on husband John Legend's Instagram account this weekend, marking her first appearance on the platform in several weeks since the revelation that Teigen cyber-bullied Courtney Stodden a decade ago.

"So proud of our little dancer!" Legend captioned the post, which featured the couple's daughter Luna sporting a sequined red dance costume as she smiled for the camera in her mother's arms. Teigen's mother, Vilailuck Teigen, who is commonly referred to as "Pepper," was spotted alongside the duo.

Legend's post received a flurry of comments from famous friends and fans alike, with Gwyneth Paltrow saying of Luna, "She’s getting so big!" Among them were messages pleading for Teigen to return to social media.

"Miss you Chrissy!!!" "CAN CHRISSY COME BACK TO SOCIAL MEDIA!!!! I MISS HER!!!!!" "Tell Chrissy to come back! We miss her," commenters said on the post, where comments have now been limited.

On Friday, it was announced that a single-episode appearance by Teigen on Season 2 of the Netflix series Never Have I Ever had been scrapped, a Netflix spokesperson told The Wrap. While no reason was given for Teigen’s departure from the show, it came just three weeks after Stodden, who uses they/them pronouns, revealed in an interview with The Daily Beast that Teigen had cyber-bullied them a decade ago, when a then-teenage Stodden made headlines for marrying actor Doug Hutchison, then 51.

"She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," Stodden said. "Things like, 'I can’t wait for you to die.' And not only her, but Joy Behar had a field day with calling me a 'slut.' Courtney Love told me I was a 'whore.' People came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because she was in a situation that she shouldn't have been in. There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies. Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we're not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back."

Last month, Teigen publicly apologized to Stodden, Yahoo Entertainment previously reported.

"Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bull***t in front of the entire world. I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll," Teigen tweeted. "I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!"

Teigen added that she had attempted to speak to Courtney privately, but knew a public apology was necessary.

"I'm so sorry, Courtney," Teigen tweeted. "I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am... I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago."

Stodden later said they accepted Teigen's public apology, but hadn't heard from Teigen privately. Stodden also revealed they were still blocked on Twitter by Teigen on Twitter.

"All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her 'wokeness' is a broken record," Stodden said.

Stodden is now engaged to on-and-off boyfriend Chris Sheng, People reported last week.

