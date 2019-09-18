Chrissy Teigen flooded with FaceTime calls from strangers after accidentally revealing her email address

Chrissy Teigen was bombarded with FaceTime calls after accidentally sharing her email address on social media.

The Lip Sync Battle star — who has two young children with husband John Legend — posted a picture of her laptop on Twitter, without realizing that she was logged into her email account, which her 11.7 million followers could see.

Teigen, 33, confessed she was surprised by how nice people were as she began to be inundated with FaceTime calls from strangers.

“Oh my God people are FaceTiming me,” the outspoken model quipped, adding that she was pleasantly surprised to hear from a “nice stranger” rather than be flooded with explicit photos.

oh my god people are FaceTiming me. was 100% sure this would be a penis but nope just a nice stranger pic.twitter.com/yuPAThQjPf — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 18, 2019

She also shared a clip of her and her mother chatting to a man named Ricardo.

When Ricardo asked how they were, she replied, “We’re good, we’re about to eat dinner but just thought we’d answer one of these.”

But the mother to 3-year-old Luna and 1-year-old Miles posted another clip of herself burying her head in her hands as calls kept flooding in, pleading: “Please stop, I have a family.”

Teigen saw the funny side — but has now changed her email address and regained her privacy.

She confessed it wasn’t the first time she had made such a blunder.

not as bad as when I published my phone number on my dog's collar in my cookbook https://t.co/Xqn9fE3oak — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 18, 2019

