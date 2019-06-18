Chelsea Handler visits national park after avoiding them her 'whole life' in wake of brother's death

Chelsea Handler faced her fear on Monday and visited a national park after avoiding them her “whole life” because of her brother’s death.

The television personality posted photos to Twitter of her trip to a national park, including a selfie and an aerial shot from the top of a cliff, and shared a message of hope following her recent decision to open up about her late brother.

“I’ve avoided our national parks my whole life because of the way my brother died,” she wrote, “and this year, I decided that was over.”

I’ve avoided our national parks my whole life because of the way my brother died, and this year, I decided that was over. I’m glad these were the last kinds of reminders my brother got to see. It sure makes you believe in all sorts of magic. pic.twitter.com/F8iT3VrSSs — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 17, 2019

In Handler’s latest book titled Life Will Be the Death of Me: ...and you too!, she talked about losing her brother, Chet, when she was just 9 years old. For the first time ever, she revealed that it was a result of him falling off of a cliff during a hiking trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming and that she only recently started seeing a psychiatrist to deal with the loss.

She further explained in a USA Today interview, “I thought I could go through life without ever having gone to therapy. Like, I’m tougher than that, I’m smarter than that. I don’t have to visit my childhood stuff.”

Now, it seems that after facing the residual anger and resentment that she was carrying since the tragedy, Handler was able to ultimately face her fear and even draw some happiness from it.

“I’m glad these were the last kinds of reminders my brother got to see,” she continued in her tweet, referencing the beautiful sights. “It sure makes you believe in all sorts of magic.”

Hundreds have since responded to Handler’s post, calling it “brave and beautiful” and thanking her for sharing her story.

Chelsea!!!!! Brave and beautiful. — Glennon Doyle (@GlennonDoyle) June 18, 2019

My husband and I loved your latest book. Your honesty and humor is very helpful in this dark world. I am happy you are taking in our gorgeous parks -- your brother is with you, always. <3 Keep being a wonderful human. — Lern (@lernvsradio) June 17, 2019

Thank you for sharing. I served for 35 years in the National Park Service. Among other things, my job included helping families when someone lost their life in a park. I know how painful the memories are. I hope you will begin to experience parks at your level of comfort. — Joan Anzelmo (@JoanAnzelmo) June 17, 2019

Chelsea, that took a lot of courage. A big step for you and it's all part of your growth. What a magical view! — ~Maria~ (@OneStyleataTime) June 17, 2019

How beautifully healing for you 💕 — Caitlyn Summers (@Summerskin65) June 17, 2019

