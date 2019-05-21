    Chelsea Handler mocks angry 'Game of Thrones' fans: 'They're taking away women’s rights in Alabama'

    Sunday night’s Game of Thrones finale has riled up viewers, with more than a million viewers going so far as to sign a petition demanding a season 8 remake. Meanwhile, the HBO drama is also being ridiculed for a series of anachronistic gaffes, with both a coffee cup and water bottle mistakenly ending up on screen.

    While castmembers are defending the show from the backlashChelsea Handler is hoping viewers will channel that Iron Throne outrage into more pressing political matters.

    The comedian is one of many celebrities — including Anne Hathaway, who chastised “the complicity of the white women” involved — speaking out against Alabama’s controversial ban on abortion after six weeks. On Sunday, Handler called out angry Game of Thrones fans, telling them to “get your priorities together” and make a donation to the ACLU in support of abortion rights rather than protest a TV show.

    And on Monday, she took them to task for fretting over the show’s prop fails while “they’re taking away women’s rights in Alabama.”

    While plenty of people agreed — the tweet has more than 70,000 likes — several Game of Thrones viewers refused to be shamed for getting wrapped up in Westeros. Commenters told Handler it was unfair to suggest that they didn’t care about women’s rights.

