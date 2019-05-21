Chelsea Handler mocks angry 'Game of Thrones' fans: 'They're taking away women’s rights in Alabama'

Sunday night’s Game of Thrones finale has riled up viewers, with more than a million viewers going so far as to sign a petition demanding a season 8 remake. Meanwhile, the HBO drama is also being ridiculed for a series of anachronistic gaffes, with both a coffee cup and water bottle mistakenly ending up on screen.

While castmembers are defending the show from the backlash, Chelsea Handler is hoping viewers will channel that Iron Throne outrage into more pressing political matters.

The comedian is one of many celebrities — including Anne Hathaway, who chastised “the complicity of the white women” involved — speaking out against Alabama’s controversial ban on abortion after six weeks. On Sunday, Handler called out angry Game of Thrones fans, telling them to “get your priorities together” and make a donation to the ACLU in support of abortion rights rather than protest a TV show.

The petition to remake the last season of #GameofThrones has hit 1 million signatures, and I think everyone who signed it should be required to make a donation to the ACLU. If you’re that mad about a TV show, you need to get your priorities together. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 19, 2019

And on Monday, she took them to task for fretting over the show’s prop fails while “they’re taking away women’s rights in Alabama.”

I know everyone is upset about the Starbucks cup and the water bottle in Game of Thrones, but they’re taking away women’s rights in Alabama. #seriously — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 20, 2019

While plenty of people agreed — the tweet has more than 70,000 likes — several Game of Thrones viewers refused to be shamed for getting wrapped up in Westeros. Commenters told Handler it was unfair to suggest that they didn’t care about women’s rights.

I have my outlet of GOT just like you have your snow skiing.... I can do two things at once. Everyone needs a release — Mistie Smith (@MistieSmith10) May 20, 2019

Not just Alabama...and if not GoT, then whatever it takes to breathe before we get up and fight again. — NothingButCrickets (@Listen2Crickets) May 20, 2019

Your last tweet was a picture from childhood. Is that also forbidden now or can people have multiple areas of focus throughout the day? — brenda (@biddycreek) May 21, 2019

You can care about women’s rights and about whether or not Darth Vader vanquished the white walkers in the Great Battle of Narnia. End of story. #WomensRightsAreHumanRights #NerdsHaveFeelingsToo — Joe Galera (@joeygbombs) May 21, 2019

WE CAN DO BOTH CHELSEA WE CAN DO BOTH OH MY GOD — Maria Isabel (@MariaLoveBee) May 21, 2019

I marched in Birmingham Sunday! Still made it home to see GoT! 😜 — kkw (@iamanomad) May 20, 2019

