Chelsea Handler slams Trump for calling semi-automatic rifles 'entertainment': "Grounds for impeachment'

Chelsea Handler is speaking out after Donald Trump defended semi-automatic AR-15 assault rifles as “entertainment.”

On Wednesday morning, the president’s interview with Piers Morgan for Good Morning Britain aired. In it, he explained that he doesn’t support gun control or weapons bans because gun owners “have a tremendous amount of fun.”

“Well, a lot of them used them for entertainment, they do,” Trump said when Morgan challenged asked “why anyone in America needs a semi-automatic AR-15 assault rifle at home.”

“Are guns entertainment?” Morgan shot back.

“For some people, it’s entertainment, they go out and they shoot and they go to ranges and they have a tremendous amount of fun,” Trump responded.

He also said that people would be “sitting ducks” without firearms and claimed that the 2015 attacks in Paris “would never have happened” if Bataclan concert-goers had been armed.

Trump’s comments raised ire by Handler, one of his many celebrity critics. The comedian argued that the president’s description of semi-automatic assault rifles as “entertainment” is “grounds of impeachment.” She also called on politicians to back gun control and “stand up to the NRA.”

Trump telling Piers Morgan that semi-automatic guns are for entertainment is grounds for impeachment. There are thousands of parents grieving and he calls guns entertainment. I can’t wait to elect a strong leader who has the courage to stand up to the NRA. That will be a leader. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 5, 2019

Many of her fans agreed, though, as some noted, being against gun control wouldn’t actually be grounds for impeachment.

The English language is running out of words to describe this human abomination. — Curtis Ingraham (@CurtisIngraham1) June 5, 2019

We stand with you, Chelsea. Let's remind Americans to exercise their right to "Vote" and Vote this Deceitful, disrespectful and embarrassing #POTUS OUT OF OFFICE!



We need our country restored back to it's original glory and for our judicial system to oust those who lie to us! 🇺🇸 — TheLatinoVote2020 (@LatinVotes2020) June 5, 2019

I can't watch him. I can't. — what is there to say (@beth_project8) June 6, 2019

Gun control critics, however, called out Handler.

Do people shoot semi automatic guns for leisure? They also do it for sport. Therefore his statement is 100% true. — Eric D 1 8 3 (@EricDeBo183) June 5, 2019

It’s almost D day. Have some respect for the soldiers that fought for your freedom using GUNS! — Robert Myers (@roadworkky1) June 5, 2019

While Trump misspoke again, “Semi automatic” is a buzz word(s) These weapons have been around since 1885. A simple pistol, rifle, or shotgun is semi automatic. I have one gun. It is fun and entertaining to shoot. — Shawn (@NowItsShawn) June 5, 2019

Handler may get her wish, as Congress may indeed launch an impeachment hearing against Trump over concerns of collusion and other alleged constitutional violations. Just days ago, his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, tweeted that “the president is not above the law,” which was seen as a call for Congress to take action.

