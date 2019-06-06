    Chelsea Handler slams Trump for calling semi-automatic rifles 'entertainment': "Grounds for impeachment'

    View photos
    Chelsea Handler slammed Trump's comments defending semi-automatic weapons. (Photo: Jordin Althaus/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

    Chelsea Handler is speaking out after Donald Trump defended semi-automatic AR-15 assault rifles as “entertainment.”

    On Wednesday morning, the president’s interview with Piers Morgan for Good Morning Britain aired. In it, he explained that he doesn’t support gun control or weapons bans because gun owners “have a tremendous amount of fun.”

    “Well, a lot of them used them for entertainment, they do,” Trump said when Morgan challenged asked “why anyone in America needs a semi-automatic AR-15 assault rifle at home.”

    “Are guns entertainment?” Morgan shot back.

    “For some people, it’s entertainment, they go out and they shoot and they go to ranges and they have a tremendous amount of fun,” Trump responded.

    He also said that people would be “sitting ducks” without firearms and claimed that the 2015 attacks in Paris “would never have happened” if Bataclan concert-goers had been armed.

    View photos
    Trump pushed back against gun control in an interview with Piers Morgan. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

    Trump’s comments raised ire by Handler, one of his many celebrity critics. The comedian argued that the president’s description of semi-automatic assault rifles as “entertainment” is “grounds of impeachment.” She also called on politicians to back gun control and “stand up to the NRA.”

    Many of her fans agreed, though, as some noted, being against gun control wouldn’t actually be grounds for impeachment.

    Gun control critics, however, called out Handler.

    Handler may get her wish, as Congress may indeed launch an impeachment hearing against Trump over concerns of collusion and other alleged constitutional violations. Just days ago, his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, tweeted that “the president is not above the law,” which was seen as a call for Congress to take action.

    Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

    Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.