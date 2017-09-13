Celebs stop being polite, start getting real with fans on Twitter

Don’t come for Ellen Pompeo, Cher, and Olivia Wilde on Twitter. They are among the stars keeping it real about politics on social media. (Photo: Getty Images)

Attention, Twitter trolls: Celebrities aren’t taking any of your you-know-what.

While once upon a time stars were advised not to ruffle feathers by expressing political views (or other topics deemed controversial) for fear of hurting their brand, that time has passed. Following Donald Trump’s controversial election win, which only a handful of Hollywooders were excited about it (see: Scott Baio), and the unpopular decisions he’s made since he’s taken office, we’ve entered what can only be described as the “take no crap” era. Celebs aren’t having it in any way, shape, or form.

While some famous folks have always clapped back at their trolls, we’ve seen even more come out swinging recently. And they’ve moved past the polite “unfollow me” response. Things have escalated to: Don’t like me or what I’m saying? Don’t be my fan. Don’t watch my show. Don’t go see my movie.

May we point you in the direction of Ellen Pompeo‘s feed. On Monday, the Grey’s Anatomy star didn’t pull any punches when she tweeted to her 1.3 million fans: “News flash… I don’t want Trump supporters for fans. Einstein.”

News flash… I don't want trump supporters for fans Einstein https://t.co/cjJTlZKPpn — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) September 11, 2017





It started when the TV star, 47, shared a story about an 8-year-old biracial boy being the victim of an apparent lynching.





The hashtags that Pompeo, whose three children are mixed-race, used must have gotten folks riled up (again, she wasn’t pulling punches, using “#gof*ckyourselvestrumpsupporters” and “#especiallythewomen”). But she was in a “don’t come at me” kind of space.

you cannot support a racist and not be one yourself.. not sure why you even like me? I have a completely different set of values https://t.co/bUznnENxVX — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) September 11, 2017





Her blunt replies led to some followers questioning whether she was hacked. She wasn’t. As she explained, she’s just “straight savage when it comes to doing the right thing.”

No No no this is me.. no chill.. straight savage when it comes to doing the right thing https://t.co/HQT8WwTy63 — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) September 11, 2017





Pompeo has become more politically outspoken than her early days on her doctor drama. She was vocal about getting people to the polls prior to the election and obviously even more so after Hillary Clinton’s loss. Who can forget her headline-making tweet to Ivanka Trump about Jared Kushner? Not us. But, hey, it fits with the whole “straight savage” thing.

Olivia Wilde, who’s currently starring in 1984 on Broadway, has long been politically outspoken — and has protested several times this year, including outside Trump Tower in NYC in August after the president defended the actions of white supremacists, Neo-Nazis, and the KKK in Charlottesville, Va. It was around that time that the actress, whose mom Leslie Cockburn is running for congress in Virginia, addressed “Trumpy Trolls” who had apparently been hassling her — and threatening to boycott her work.

Trumpy Trolls defending racism as free speech and threatening to boycott my movies, PLEASE FUCKING DO. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) August 18, 2017





Not only did she tell them to go ahead and boycott her movies, Wilde, who has 1.85 million Twitter followers, did so along with the middle finger emoji. Nothing ambiguous there.

And then there’s Cher. Let’s be honest, the badass songstress has never been one to be shy about her thoughts on any topic, but a recent tweet got a lot of pickup. After taking to Twitter to defend the Dreamers and urge “those who can” among her 3.4 million followers to “take a DREAMER in 2 their home and protect them,” as she plans to do, one Twitter user wrote, “Sure you will Cher. I’ll believe it when I see it.” The “Turn Back Time” singer shot back, “Then keep your eyes open, b**ch.”

Then keep your eyes open bitch — Cher (@cher) September 5, 2017





For the record, her reply has nearly 100,000 likes.

Don Cheadle is another star who frequently takes on critics in the social media space. The actor — and political news hound — has called fans out for being “woefully uninformed.”