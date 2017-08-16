Mark Ruffalo, Michael Moore, and Olivia Wilde Protest Heather Heyer's Death at Trump Tower: 'We Want Him To Hear Us'

Mark Ruffalo and Michael Moore surprised a Broadway audience Tuesday night by taking them to Trump Tower for a candlelight vigil in solidarity with Charlottesville.

Moore, who interrupted his own Broadway show, The Terms of My Surrender, sat beside Ruffalo on top of a double-decker bus he chartered.

Ruffalo took to Instagram to record a message to his followers, explaining that he and Moore, along with his Broadway audience were “going to walk the next three blocks down to Trump Tower to get as close as we can so he can hear us.”

Michael Moore arranged for buses to take audience from his Broadway show, at which Mark Ruffalo showed up tonite, to the Trump Tower protest pic.twitter.com/B0fVghg9PA

— Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) August 16, 2017

“We want him to hear us,” Ruffalo said.

“We want him to know that an American killed on American soil by a Nazi is not acceptable. That there is no equivalence, there is no many sides,” the actor, 49, said of President Donald Trump‘s initial comments regarding the deadly rally held in Charlottesville.

“There’s two sides to this,” Ruffalo continued. “People who fight Nazis and Nazis and that’s it. We cannot allow Nazis to be a normal part of our society. We have to fight.”

Ruffalo and Moore were joined by actress Olivia Wilde, whose mother is running for a seat representing the state of Virginia in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Wilde, 33, led chants outside of the tower, yelling, “Trump is not a legitimate president! Trump is not America! We love America!”

Zoe Kazan, who stars in The Big Sick, joined the group, chanting, “We reject fascism! We reject white supremacy! We reject Neo-Nazis! We will not accept white supremacy in the White House!”

Thousands of protesters lined up outside of Trump Tower in New York City on Monday night as the president arrived after seven months away.

The commander-in-chief’s arrival came after violent protests erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Friday night. The president faced backlash over his initial response to the white nationalist rally that claimed the lives of three people, which he later followed up with by condemning “racism” for leading to “the horrific attack and violence that was witnessed by everyone.”

A memorial service will be held Wednesday in Charlottesville, Virginia for Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman who was killed when a driver rammed his car into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally on Saturday.