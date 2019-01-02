    Celebrities remember 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' actor Bob Einstein as 'a brilliantly funny man'

    Raechal Shewfelt
    Editor, Yahoo Entertainment

    The comedy world is reeling from the loss of Bob Einstein, who died Wednesday at the age of 76 following a cancer diagnosis.

    Einstein was known to generations of TV audiences, thanks to the scripts he wrote for The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour in the ’60s, the Super Dave Osborne character he created and played in the ’80s and ’90s, and the character of Marty Funkhauser he portrayed on Curb Your Enthusiasm on both the original edition and the reboot. He also made notable appearances on the original Arrested Development.

    Einstein was the older brother of director, writer and actor Albert Brooks — one of the many who remembered him on social media following the sad news.

    Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: