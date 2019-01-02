Celebrities remember 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' actor Bob Einstein as 'a brilliantly funny man'

The comedy world is reeling from the loss of Bob Einstein, who died Wednesday at the age of 76 following a cancer diagnosis.

Einstein was known to generations of TV audiences, thanks to the scripts he wrote for The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour in the ’60s, the Super Dave Osborne character he created and played in the ’80s and ’90s, and the character of Marty Funkhauser he portrayed on Curb Your Enthusiasm on both the original edition and the reboot. He also made notable appearances on the original Arrested Development.

Einstein was the older brother of director, writer and actor Albert Brooks — one of the many who remembered him on social media following the sad news.

R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) January 2, 2019

I’m in shock.

I knew him forever. ♥️to his loved ones. His long career is hard to match. His role on #curbyourenthusiasm was excruciatingly brilliant! Our cast and crew will be devastated.

He was so loved. He told me how much he loved LD and Curb. RIP buddy. ⁦@HBO⁩ pic.twitter.com/G8f5PoffuF — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) January 2, 2019

We lost a friend today. ♥️ thanks for all of the laughs on Curb Your Enthusiasm. Our love to Bob’s family. #BobEinstein #SuperDave. The comedy world will miss you. pic.twitter.com/aLIjq8LoVP — Cheryl Hines (@CherylHines) January 2, 2019

Rest n Peace Bob Einstein. Had the honor of working with you. Loved your wit, charm, n subversive humour. Your spirit will be missed in this world. 🙏🏾 — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) January 2, 2019

Whenever Bob Einstein was on Letterman as “Super Dave” it was un-missable. No one was more confident with the long payoff. A genius panel guest. Look how excited Dave is to have him on: https://t.co/WELSE0ZH8B — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 2, 2019

Very sad. Got to work with him on #Curb. Had heard he was sick. Will never forget him telling @jerryseinfeld​ the dirty joke about the newlyweds. https://t.co/9Ch81VRHV5 via @deadline — David Mandel (@DavidHMandel) January 2, 2019

So sad when we lose the originals. Pure comic genius. I never met Bob Einstein but I was always jealous of everything he did and every hilarious subtle choice he made. Thanks for never NOT making me laugh. #RIPBobEinstein https://t.co/C7VD27S8gM — Greg Grunberg (@greggrunberg) January 2, 2019

I loved Super Dave Osborne.

RIP Bob Einstein — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) January 2, 2019

Very sad news about the brilliantly funny Bob Einstein. I first saw him in “Modern Romance” and was hooked. Love and healing thoughts to @AlbertBrooks and his family.

“I misjudged you, I”m not perfect.” — Andy Kindler (@AndyKindler) January 2, 2019

Super Dave has died. No one ever made me laugh harder than Bob Einstein. RIP — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) January 2, 2019

His name was Bob Einstein, but we all called him Supe. Super Dave was a great friend and the master of a joke you could see coming for miles that still killed when it arrived. I will miss him https://t.co/JRkMp8XkCJ — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 2, 2019

