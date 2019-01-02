    Traffic reporter who appeared in 'Spotlight,' 'Mystic River' and more dies unexpectedly

    Joe Stapleton, front and center, appears in “The Invention of Lying.” (Photo: Facebook/Joe Stapleton)

    A broadcaster who also worked as an actor, appearing in blockbuster movies such as Spotlight, Manchester By the Sea and Mystic River, has died.

    Joe Stapleton was a TV and radio broadcaster for more than 25 years, according to his IMDb page, most recently working as a traffic reporter for Boston’s WBZ NewsRadio1030.

    The station said Stapleton died on New Year’s Day.

    WBZ did not immediately respond to Yahoo’s request for more information.

    In November, Stapleton shared a demo reel of some of his acting. It featured clips from 2009’s The Invention of Lying, which starred Ricky Gervais, and the 2014 Cameron Diaz comedy Sex Tape.

    “Joe was known for his love of movies,” according to the WBZ announcement.

    In August 2014, Stapleton even spoke with NPR about the importance of getting a Boston accent right in films.

    “I’ll tell you, the Boston accent is tough,” he explained on Morning Edition. “I think it’s a very tough accent to do.”

    He offered some advice to those who wanted to imitate one.

    “Couple things you have to keep in mind. You’re in a rush. Hi, howareya. How’severythinggoin’? Howyadoin’? You don’t move your lips a lot.”

    Many paid tribute to Stapleton after his death.

     

