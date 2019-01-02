Traffic reporter who appeared in 'Spotlight,' 'Mystic River' and more dies unexpectedly

A broadcaster who also worked as an actor, appearing in blockbuster movies such as Spotlight, Manchester By the Sea and Mystic River, has died.

Joe Stapleton was a TV and radio broadcaster for more than 25 years, according to his IMDb page, most recently working as a traffic reporter for Boston’s WBZ NewsRadio1030.

The station said Stapleton died on New Year’s Day.

A beloved member of the WBZ family has passed away. Longtime traffic reporter Joe Stapleton died unexpectedly today. We offer condolences to Joe’s family, and our thoughts are with them as well. — WBZ NewsRadio (@wbznewsradio) January 1, 2019

WBZ did not immediately respond to Yahoo’s request for more information.

In November, Stapleton shared a demo reel of some of his acting. It featured clips from 2009’s The Invention of Lying, which starred Ricky Gervais, and the 2014 Cameron Diaz comedy Sex Tape.

“Joe was known for his love of movies,” according to the WBZ announcement.

In August 2014, Stapleton even spoke with NPR about the importance of getting a Boston accent right in films.

“I’ll tell you, the Boston accent is tough,” he explained on Morning Edition. “I think it’s a very tough accent to do.”

He offered some advice to those who wanted to imitate one.

“Couple things you have to keep in mind. You’re in a rush. Hi, howareya. How’severythinggoin’? Howyadoin’? You don’t move your lips a lot.”

Many paid tribute to Stapleton after his death.

Whether or not you realize it, I guarantee you’ve seen Joe on the big screen. He’s also been reporting the traffic for a long, long time. Big loss.https://t.co/lsPCQRsHUI — Marshall Hook (@marshallhook) January 1, 2019

This is a sad thing to be passing along. He was on the air at ⁦@wbznewsradio⁩ at the launch of all-news. My thoughts go to my many radio friends in the building. WBZ Remembers Traffic Reporter And Actor Joe Stapleton. https://t.co/5tFJYqVvAc — Robert Welch (@RobertWelchNews) January 1, 2019

Commissioner Fiandaca and all of us here at the Boston Transportation Department express our sincere condolences to the Stapleton family and to all those @wbznewsradio – WBZ Remembers Traffic Reporter And Actor Joe Stapleton https://t.co/hOIt4X1dHB — BostonTransportation (@BostonBTD) January 1, 2019

Very sad news to get. Joe was a mentor of mine when I started as a traffic reporter. Great guy to hang out with, who possessed a very Boston sense of humor. He will live on through his roles in pretty much ANY movie that was made in Boston. Thinking… https://t.co/szMXTLMhPJ — George Knight (@georgeknight) January 1, 2019

