Carly Simon says ‘repulsive’ Donald Trump was ‘all over me like ugly on an ape’ when they met

Carly Simon may have had a strong bond with at least one important White House figure — her latest book, Touched by the Sun, documents her close friendship with former first lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis — but Donald Trump certainly wasn’t it.

In an interview with the U.K.’s Guardian newspaper, the singer recounted her run-in with the man who would become president. Though Simon doesn’t say precisely when the Trump encounter happened, it was at a New York luncheon for Benazir Bhutto, the Pakistan prime minister who was assassinated in 2007, and therefore long before the billionaire turned to politics.

Simon said that Trump “wasn’t paying any attention” to her, focusing instead on the “dignitaries” at the gathering. But then Bhutto invited her to discuss her music in private, which may have piqued Trump’s interest.

“When I went out of the bedroom, obviously I had all of a sudden become important through the eyes of Donald Trump,” the “Anticipation” singer said. “So he was very anxious to meet me and invited me to Mar-a-Lago and was all over me like ugly on an ape.”

Simon declined the invite, however, “because I thought he was kind of repulsive.”

Simon (pictured in 2012) said she found Trump "repulsive." (Photo: REUTERS/Jason Redmond)

The 74-year-old, whose hit “You’re So Vain” was famously inspired by one of her well-known former lovers, also dismissed the notion that the “narcissist” Trump might be worth writing a song about.

“He is so vain, that’s for sure, and not in the best possible way,” she said. “He doesn’t bring humor to the word. In the song, hopefully, the person could wink at himself in the mirror because he got the joke.

“I don’t think there’s much interest outside himself. What will happen with a narcissist is that they’re interested in themselves and anything that’s an extension of themselves, perhaps their children, but he’s not interested in the philosophy of great thinkers. I suspect.”

Her late friend Onassis also would not have been a fan, she added.

“I think she would have been astounded that he could have risen to the position that he rose to,” Simon speculated. “And some of the things he did and said would have been fodder for her amusement and probably disdain.”

Simon also spoke of being “embarrassed” by Harvey Weinstein, but expressed regret over former President Bill Clinton’s image in the #MeToo era.

“That’s so sad because, to me, he’s a tremendous asset and he’s such a charismatic and brilliant, brilliant man, and whatever lesson he had to learn, he learned it,” she told the paper.

“It was of a particular time where there was a hairline of a difference between then and now. He didn’t do himself proud, but that’s passed, that’s over with, and now let his brilliance shine through.”

