Candace Cameron Bure on how she and Valeri Bure got to 25 years of marriage: 'Sex. Laughter. Patience.'

Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure enjoy their 25th anniversary.

Candace Cameron Bure is grateful for the last 25 years with her husband, retired hockey player Valeri Bure.

The Fuller House alum took to Instagram on June 25 to gush over the past quarter of a decade with her longtime love, who she married in 1996, as she shared photos from their trip to California's Pebble Beach.

"June 22nd we celebrated our 25th wedding anniversary!! 25 years," she captioned the sweet slideshow. "Praise the Lord for His faithfulness and, in humility, our willingness to trust Him and allow those who’ve gone before us and those who haven’t but know God’s Word to speak into us. And grateful for every other bit of solid advice and encouragement in between."

The Make It or Break It actress and the athlete even wore matching sweatshirts from the brand The Great on their vacation, which featured the couple's last name as well as the words "Est. in 1996" as a nod to their wedding date.

Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure enjoy their 25th anniversary.

Candace continued, "I’m often asked for marriage advice. What’s the secret? Lord knows I will never write a book about it because we are still learning every year, every day. Grace. Grace. Grace. Communication (which is so important but difficult when one partner isn’t willing.) Sex. Laughter. Patience. Lots of patience. Love (a verb. which must be put into action, it’s not just a feeling.)"

She confirmed that while "no marriage is picture perfect," through all their ups and downs, she believes that "God has blessed us tremendously with guidance and perseverance."

"I believe God is the secret sauce," she declared.

Candace added that despite the couple being together for more than two decades, she now has "more love for this man today than the day we married each other" — and that the feeling was very mutual.

This isn't the first time Candace has spoken about the secrets to a happy marriage. In May, she appeared on Daily Blast Live to speak about her and Valeri's romance — which, yes, includes a healthy sex life.

Story continues

Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure enjoy their 25th anniversary.

"The longer that you're married it's so easy to take each other for granted," she explained. "You know each other so well that you forget, so you have to keep it spicy and I love that. My husband and I do. That's one of the reasons we'll be celebrating 25 years of marriage this year."

That's not to say things were always easy. In a recent interview with Yahoo Life, Candace spoke about the toll the pandemic took on her marriage.

"It got really hairy after the first few months, like bad," she shared. "All the things that we have avoided for years talking about, they all surfaced and they were in our face and it was unavoidable to actually have these discussions with one another and work through the 'real deal' crap."

Fortunately, it seems Candace and Valeri worked through their issues in order to happily celebrate 25 years together on the other side.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: