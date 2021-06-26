Kim Kardashian rocks bleached blonde eyebrows in a new Instagram post.

It's the end of an era for Kim Kardashian — in more ways than one. The mogul, who just said goodbye to her longtime reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians, debuted a brand new look on social media that some fans are calling completely unrecognizable.

On Friday, June 25, Kardashian took to Instagram to share a new ad for her shapewear company SKIMS, which features the star sporting bold, bleached blonde eyebrows, as well as ashy blonde hair. The following day, she followed up the post with a closer look at her new style, which she captioned with an alien emoji.

This look was certainly alien to some fans, who could barely see Kardashian beneath the new brows and hair color.

"Ummmmmmm??? That’s not Kim," one wrote. Another added, "Didn't recognize you." A third commented, "She looks like Donatella Versace."

While this look likely won't stick around past Kardashian's photoshoot, it's not the first time that she's rocked a similar style. This past April, she sported icy brows on social media.

Kardashian and her family may be best known for their darker hues, but in 2017, the KUWTK alum spent a hot minute as a platinum blonde. Though she's worn wigs in the past, this nearly-white hairstyle was the real deal.

“I’ve been talking about going blonde again for a long time, and I’m so happy I did! I know a lot of people initially thought I was wearing a wig, but it’s my real hair,” Kardashian wrote on her website at the time. “My amazing stylist, Chris Appleton, dyed my hair and got it to the most perfect platinum, silvery-white color.”

Last year, the KKW Beauty founder teased she wanted to return to that lighter look, writing on Instagram in March 2020, "My hair is gonna be so healthy after this quarantined time. Contemplating dying it blonde when we can have human interaction again."

