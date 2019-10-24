Bruce Springsteen: Trump doesn't understand 'what it means to be an American'

Bruce Springsteen is laughing off President Trump's recent dig. At a Minneapolis rally earlier this month the president said he didn't need the celebrity endorsements of Jay-Z, Beyoncé or "little Bruce Springsteen." The singer-songwriter reacted to the comments on "CBS This Morning" with co-host Gayle King.

"He was implying that other people need to have all that help, he doesn't need that," King began. "So he's going back to 2016 and this is now 2019. You surprised that he's trash-talking you after all this time?"

(Photo: Getty Images) More

"Not really," Springsteen, 70, laughed. "Anything's possible," the icon said.

"A lot of people are very concerned about the direction of the country," King said.

"It's just frightening, you know? We're living in a frightening time," Springsteen replied. "The stewardship of the nation is — has been thrown away to somebody who doesn't have a clue as to what that means."

Springsteen continued, "And unfortunately, we have somebody who I feel doesn't have a grasp of the deep meaning of what it means to be an American."

The Boss supported Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential race even playing at her rally the night before the election. Trump commented on that during his Oct. 10 event in Minneapolis.

"They got Bruce Springsteen. Okay? He'd do about two songs, then leave, and what happens? Everyone leaves with him," Trump said. "And [Clinton's] still speaking in front of the same lousy crowd. Craziest thing I’ve ever seen."

Springsteen has expressed disgust with Trump before. "He’s deeply damaged at his core," the entertainer told Esquire last year.

According to CBS, King's interview with the singer will air on Friday, October 25.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.