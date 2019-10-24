Eminem was visited by Secret Service agents over lyrics about POTUS, Ivanka Trump

When Eminem rapped about "Agent Orange" sending the Secret Service to meet him, he wasn't kidding. BuzzFeed News obtained 40 pages of documents about the government agency interviewing Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, over "threatening lyrics" the rapper made about President Donald Trump and his family.

The Secret Service characterized Eminem, 47, as "exhibiting inappropriate behavior" and noted that he "threatens protectee" in the song "Framed," off the rapper's Revival album. The investigative documents, which are heavily redacted, cite the following lyrics: "Donald Duck’s on as the Tonka Truck in the yard. But dog, how the f*** is Ivanka Trump in the trunk of my car? ... ' cause I feel somewhat responsible for the dumb little blonde Girl, that motherf***in ' baton twirler that got dumped in the pond, Second murder with no recollection of it ..."

On Revival's December 2017 release date, "a concerned citizen reported Marshall Mathers the rapper 'Eminem' had a new song called 'Framed' with an inappropriate comment towards President Donald Trump and a threatening comment towards Ivanka Trump," the documents state. The "concerned citizen" was a TMZ employee who was apparently seeking comment from the Secret Service. (TMZ founder Harvey Levin and President Trump have been close for years.)

The documents continue, "This is not the first time MATHERS made threatening comments towards POTUS and his family. In June 2017, MATHERS freestyled comments that were threatening in nature towards POTUS." The "freestyled comments" are around Eminem's rap during the BET Hip-Hop Awards that went viral in 2017. ("That’s an awfully hot coffee pot Should I drop it on Donald Trump?/Prob’ly not/But that’s all I got ’til I come up with a solid plot," he spewed.)

Also included as evidence of the rapper's disdain for Trump was a 2017 interview with Vulture in which Eminem said the president "makes my blood boil." The agency's Protective Intelligence and Assessment Division conducted a background check on Eminem and set up an interview about the two songs with the rapper through his attorneys, which took place on the afternoon of Jan. 16, 2018.

"At the conclusion of the interview, Agents again offered to answer any questions. It was also explained that any additional questions about this investigation should be directed to the USSS [United States Secret Service] Office of Government and Public Affairs. Counsel then escorted Agents from Mather's office," the documents said.

Two pages of documents summarizing the discussion were entirely redacted. The interview was discussed two days later at a Secret Service meeting "and it was determined that this case will be NON-REFERRED" to a federal prosecutor, according to the papers.

Eminem told the world about the meeting on Kamikaze’s "The Ringer." He rapped, "‘Cause Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service / To meet in person to see if I really think of hurtin’ him / Or ask if I’m linked to terrorists / I said, ‘Only when it comes to ink and lyricists."

