Britney Spears thinks paparazzi Photoshopped her body to add 40 pounds: 'I'm skinny as a needle'

Britney Spears interrupted her romantic getaway with Sam Asghari to accuse the paparazzi of Photoshopping her bikini body to add 40 pounds to frame.

The performer, who’s on an indefinite hiatus while she sorts out health and legal issues, took to social media in an itty bitty bikini to slam photos taken of her in Miami over the weekend. She said she’s “skinny as a needle” yet the photos didn’t make her seem that way.

“Hello, and please don’t judge me, I look haggard right now," Spears said at the start of the video. “My question to all of you is: A lot of fans ... criticize people and say that the pictures and videos that they’re posting are either not [current] or they’re fake.” (There been ongoing speculation Spears isn’t in control of her Instagram account.)

She continued, “But no one ever really asks: Are the paparazzi pictures fake? And do the paparazzi people do stuff to the pictures? And is the news really real? It’s a conspiracy theory that I’m actually interested in.”

In the last video, Spears said, “Yesterday I went swimming. [In some paparazzi photos], I look like I’m 40 pounds bigger than I am today. This is how I am right now,” showing her body, “I’m skinny as a needle. You tell me: What is real?”

Spears didn’t mention exactly which photo agency she took issue with, but it followed photos of her walking on a beach, climbing on a boat and riding a Jet Ski — all with Asghari.

At one point aboard the boat, the pair recreated the iconic Titanic moment — with their own social media person capturing an approved photo.

Amid Spears’s legal drama with her conservatorship, there have been rumors that she didn’t have control of her own social media accounts. It was said someone was posting old photos and videos in an attempt to pass them off as new content.

And that conservatorship drama continues. Her father, Jamie Spears, has taken legal steps to enforce the arrangement outside of California, where it has long been in place. Last month, he moved to extend it to Louisiana, her home state, as well as Hawaii and Florida, two places she enjoys spending time.

Spears has been very public with her romance with Asghari since she left rehab, which she said her dad forced her into. Before they went on vacation, she shared a photo of them taking a bike ride together around her L.A. nabe.

It’s unclear when Spears will return to work. Her long-time manager Larry Rudolph said she’s on an indefinite hiatus. “She hasn't called me in months,” he said. “Crickets. She clearly doesn't want to perform now.” However, he added that if she changes her mind, he’ll be ready for her.

