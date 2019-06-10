Justin Bieber just challenged Tom Cruise to a fight, and fans can't deal: 'If you lose you gotta become a Scientologist'

File this under Celebrity Beefs You Didn’t See Coming: Justin Bieber has challenged Tom Cruise of all people to a UFC fight.

The Canadian pop star taunted the 56-year-old actor in a tweet posted late Sunday night, telling Cruise he’d “never live it down” if he refused.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Bieber also tagged UFC president Dana White, trying to enlist him for help getting Cruise in the octagon. The shout-out has some people wondering if it’s all a publicity stunt. UFC fighter Conor McGregor added to the intrigue — and fuelled speculation that he’s plotting a comeback — by offering to host a Bieber vs. Cruise bout. The controversial Irish athlete then went on to issue his own challenge to actor Mark Wahlberg.

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

I challenge Mark Walhberg on the very same card.

Back when mark wahlberg was marky mark, I’d’ve still slapped the ears off him and took my ufc shares back.#Shares #Streams #Dazn #Espn

McGregor Sports and Entertainment — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

While Wahlberg did play a boxer in the 2010 Micky Ward biopic The Fighter, Cruise’s involvement — whether voluntary or not — continues to be a head-scratcher. Is the star promoting a new project, or does Bieber genuinely want to beat the living daylights out of the Mission: Impossible star?

Either way, fans have jokes — and predictions on how the 5’9, 25-year-old Bieber might fare against a 5’7 movie star who is three decades his senior but also famed for performing many of his death-defying stunts.

if u lose u gotta become a Scientologist tho — Dan LaMorte (@DanLaMorte) June 10, 2019

A 56 year old man that would kill Beiber in the first minute. I hope this happens and Cruise just breaks his jaw and crushes his windpipe. — Furdro103 (@Furdro1031) June 10, 2019

Tom Cruise is a legitimately crazy person. You never fight crazy. — *** (@EFSTATHlOS) June 10, 2019

Tale of the Tape: "Cruisin’ For A Bruisin'"



Justin Bieber Tom Cruise



25 Age 56

5'9" Height 5'7"

68" Est. Reach 65"

$265M Net Worth $570M https://t.co/u0t2v46yAf — Jake Marsh (@PMTsportsbiz) June 10, 2019

Cause hes 5’2 — Casrob (@CasrobX) June 10, 2019

You’re like my weight class, bro. Do they even have a paper clip weight class, or nah? — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) June 10, 2019

Will Cruise choose to accept this mission? It’s your move, Maverick.

