    Justin Bieber just challenged Tom Cruise to a fight, and fans can't deal: 'If you lose you gotta become a Scientologist'

    Justin Bieber has mysteriously challenged Tom Cruise to a fight. (Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

    File this under Celebrity Beefs You Didn’t See Coming: Justin Bieber has challenged Tom Cruise of all people to a UFC fight.

    The Canadian pop star taunted the 56-year-old actor in a tweet posted late Sunday night, telling Cruise he’d “never live it down” if he refused.

    Bieber also tagged UFC president Dana White, trying to enlist him for help getting Cruise in the octagon. The shout-out has some people wondering if it’s all a publicity stunt. UFC fighter Conor McGregor added to the intrigue — and fuelled speculation that he’s plotting a comeback — by offering to host a Bieber vs. Cruise bout. The controversial Irish athlete then went on to issue his own challenge to actor Mark Wahlberg.

    While Wahlberg did play a boxer in the 2010 Micky Ward biopic The Fighter, Cruise’s involvement — whether voluntary or not — continues to be a head-scratcher. Is the star promoting a new project, or does Bieber genuinely want to beat the living daylights out of the Mission: Impossible star?

    Fans are betting on Cruise taking down Bieber, who is 31 years younger than him. (Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Advanced Imaging Society)

    Either way, fans have jokes — and predictions on how the 5’9, 25-year-old Bieber might fare against a 5’7 movie star who is three decades his senior but also famed for performing many of his death-defying stunts.

    Will Cruise choose to accept this mission? It’s your move, Maverick.

