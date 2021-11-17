Britney Spears celebrates getting 1st ATM card since conservatorship ended and 'seeing cash for the first time'

Britney Spears will eventually share her story — about spending 13 years in a conservatorship— but, for now, she's enjoying "little things." That includes having full access to her car keys, getting her first ATM card and "seeing cash for the first time."

The superstar, 39, said Tuesday on Instagram that she will "set things square" in an Oprah Winfrey interview one day, but answered the burning question from fans — and the world — about what is next for her now that #FreeBritney has become #FreedBritney.

"I've been in the conservatorship for 13 years," she said, taking a beat to let the duration resonate. "It's a really long time to be in a situation you don't want to be in."

She continued, "I'm just grateful honestly for each day, and being able to have the keys to my car and being able to be independent. Feel like a woman. Owning an ATM card. Seeing cash for the first time. Being able to buy candles."

She said, "It's the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference. And I'm grateful for that. It's nice."

Spears said she's "not here to be a victim. I've lived with victims my whole life as a child. That's why I got out of my house and I worked for 20 years — and worked my ass off."

She said she's here to be an advocate for "people with real disabilities and real illnesses." She hopes her headline-making story will bring changes to the "corrupt system" of conservatorships.

She went on to praise the #FreeBritney movement, which started questioning why she remained in a conservatorship, reserved for the most vulnerable members of society, like those with dementia, and why those involved were getting rich off it.

"You guys rock," she said. "Honestly, my voice was muted and threatened for so long, and I wasn't able to speak up or say anything. And because of you guys ... kind of knowing what was going on and delivering that news to the public for so long, you gave it awareness to all of them. And because of you I honestly think you guys saved my life in a way — 100 percent."

She said she wants to "move forward" now. She said she's looking forward to the holidays and a great 2022.

Spears further called out her family — her dad, Jamie, who served as conservator and mom, Lynne, who suggested the legal arrangement be put in place — in the caption.

"Honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me," she wrote. "It was demoralizing and degrading !!!! I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for … yes, including my church-going mother !!!! I’m used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time … I have NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN !!!!"

Spears has been under the conservatorship since 2008 after back-to-back involuntary hospitalizations. At the time, she was coping with a lot — a divorce, custody battle, postpartum depression, global stardom, relentless paparazzi — and the glaring eyes of the world.

The conservatorship, under Jamie, legally stripped her of the power to make financial and medical decisions. However, it went beyond that where decisions small (being allowed to see a friend) and large (being forced into a mental health facility) were made for her. She had an allowance, needed permission to go on vacation and had her phone taken away. According to the New York Times, her house — and bedroom — were bugged.

After speaking directly to the court in June, detailing conservatorship abuse claims, Spears was able to hire her own attorney for the first time in July. In September, amid allegations of financial mismanagement, her father was ousted as conservator. The conservatorship was ended Friday.

A plan is in place for Spears coming out of the conservatorship. The conservator of her person, Jodi Montgomery, continues working for her to help with her day-to-day. A replacement accountant, selected by Spears is sorting out her finances and moving them into an existing trust. A full accounting of the last 13 years of the conservatorship is also being done.

Spears is set to marry fiancé Sam Asghari and the mom of two teen boys said this week she wants to have another child, a daughter.