A free Britney Spears says she's 'thinking about having a baby'

Britney Spears has previously said that she'd like to have another child. (Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage)

Britney Spears meant what she said about having another child.

"I'm thinking about having another baby !!!" she wrote Tuesday on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photograph of a toddler's legs.

"I wonder if this one is a girl" she captioned it, "she's on her toes reaching for something … that's for sure."

Spears is already mom to two sons, Jayden James, 16, and 15-year-old Sean Preston. Their dad is Kevin Federline, the singer's husband from September 2004 (or October, it's not clear which) until their divorce was finalized in July 2007.

But she indicated in her June testimony at a court hearing about her newly ended conservatorship, that she wanted to "be able to get married and have a baby." Spears had explained then that she was being forced to use birth control, which, of course, won't be the case now that she's in charge of her own medical decisions.

Spears announced in September — days after her father, Jamie Spears, petitioned the court to end her conservatorship — that she was engaged to Sam Asghari. She met Asghari when he played her love interest in her 2016 video for her song "Slumber Party," and they've been together since.

Britney Spears watches a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with her sons and Sam Asghari in November 2017. (Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The same month, she gave a rare glimpse at her teenagers' lives in a sweet post on Instagram.

"My boys' birthdays were last week … and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things ... I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men !!!" she wrote. "Anyway we had a small party and the coolest ice cream cakes !!! It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing !!! They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days my babies in a suit !!! It's crazy !!! And girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome !!! I truly believe this quote which is why I wanted to share it … there’s a lot I can't share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I'm so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life."