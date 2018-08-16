Britney Spears ordered to fork over $100K to Kevin Federline for child support

Kevin Federline will get another piece of Britney Spears‘s fortune.

A judge has ordered the star to pay Federline, her husband from 2004 to 2006, $100,000 in their ongoing child-support case about their sons, 12-year-old Sean Preston, and Jayden James, 11. Spears already pays Federline $20,000 per month for care of the boys, under their original child-support agreement, but Federline has sought more this year. He cites the fact that the boys are older, and therefore more expensive, and the fact that “the financial circumstances of the parties are significantly different than when the child support was originally resolved,” according to E! News.

Spears is worth a lot more today, particularly following her successful Las Vegas residency, than she was when they called it quits. At that time, she was coming off a very public breakdown and had just entered a conservatorship with her father, Jamie Spears. Earlier this month, court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight showed that Britney Spears reported assets of more than $56.5 million.

Federline has complained in court documents that his sons with Spears, of whom he and Spears share custody, have a wildly different life when they’re with him. As Spears’s income has increased, his has gone down. Federline has said that he now earns about $3,000 per month.

K-Fed’s lawyer has said that his client deserves $60,000 per month for care of his sons with Spears.

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears at a party in Hollywood following the 2006 Grammys. (Photo: Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

The exes at first attempted to work out a new child-support agreement on their own. Federline filed court documents to formally seek the hike in May.

Spears has argued that she already pays for many of their sons’ expenses, including private school, tutors, extracurricular activities, clothing, and phones.

A judge ordered Spears to make the hefty — well, hefty for anyone else — payment in court earlier this month, the Blast reports. The money is for Federline’s legal costs, and does not include the $10,000 that Spears and Federline were each ordered to pay to a dispute resolution company.

“Britney and Kevin had a cordial relationship until Kevin started asking for more money. Now they only speak through attorneys,” a source told ET earlier this month. “Last summer, Britney offered to take the boys more often and even discussed having more custody. That seems to be what started this entire ordeal.”

Federline has four other children: a daughter and a son with former fiancée Shar Jackson and two daughters with his wife, Victoria Prince.

Spears often shares photos of herself hanging around with her offspring, who she notes are now bigger than she is.

The Blast reports that Spears and Federline are scheduled to return to court in October.

