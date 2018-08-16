'Diff'rent Strokes' alum Todd Bridges denies that he threatened his ex with crossbow, stun gun

Todd Bridges has had his troubles since his glory days on Diff’rent Strokes, but he says allegations that he threatened an ex-girlfriend with a crossbow and Taser are “very false.”

A woman named Tiffany Wolf was granted a temporary restraining order against the former child star, according to the Blast. An ex-girlfriend of Bridges, she claims he threatened her on various occasions, including with weapons — specifically a crossbow (normally used for hunting) and a stun gun. The order states that Bridges must stay 100 feet away from her — and her pets.

Wolf, who says she met Bridges on a dating website, claims that on one of their first dates he pulled out a Taser and used it several times in close proximity to her face. At one of their first sleepovers, he pointed the crossbow at her. She said she started to feel scared in his presence when he “pulled a gun on a dog because he thought someone was breaking in.”

Wolf also says Bridges told her he had once “shot someone” and “did not know whether they lived or died.” She broke up with Bridges in May but says he later started harassing her online, so she sought protection. She wrote in the filing, “I am in fear of my life because I know Todd is mentally unstable and has weapons.”

Bridges has a different take on the dispute. When he was asked by a fan on Twitter whether the domestic violence allegations against him are true, he replied “Very false” and hinted that Wolf’s legal action was retaliatory.

Very false trust me is it not funny how I file on one girl who is now buddys with that girl then she files. I Never would I do anything to anyone. It's all crap but it will be work out on the 28 of this month https://t.co/96QkxSpSh6 — Todd Bridges (@ToddBridges) August 16, 2018





Bridges later posted a second tweet saying he filed his own restraining order against a different woman — who later became friends with Wolf.

Is it not funny that when you file a restraining order on one girl who is now friends with a different girl and then the other girl which you have not seen in 3 months files restraining order on you. — Todd Bridges (@ToddBridges) August 16, 2018





Bridges has not yet responded to our request for comment. However, this kind of a saga isn’t new. Earlier this month, he was granted a restraining order against another ex-girlfriend, Melissa Hill. It’s unclear what necessitated the order, but they had a nasty breakup — as he’s been sharing on Twitter.

This girl Melissa Hill is not telling the truth about anything it so sad when you have to break it off with a person who just wants to argue all a time so when. I break it off she wants to tell lies on me it's so sad that someone has to be this way — Todd Bridges (@ToddBridges) July 9, 2018





According to a rep, he had only known Hill for a month. He’ll be in court later this month to resolve that situation too.

Bridges is no stranger to trouble. Once a TV fave, he has a police record dating back to 1983. He battled a crack cocaine addiction in his 20s, leading to various charges, including drug possession. He was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon and making a bomb threat. Most memorably, in 1990 he was acquitted of murder and manslaughter related to shooting an accused drug dealer in a crack house. He has now been sober for two decades.

Todd Bridges (bottom left) with the Diff'rent Strokes crew, including Charlotte Rae, who later starred in the spinoff The Facts of Life. (Photo: Herb Ball/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Just last week, he was in the news for something positive — his tribute to the late Charlotte Rae, whom he knew from his Diff’rent Strokes days. He also wrote a note about Rae for her funeral, which was held Sunday. It was read by former Facts of Life star Kim Fields.

