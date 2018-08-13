'Facts of Life' co-stars Kim Fields and Mindy Cohn reunite for Charlotte Rae's memorial service



As young stars of The Facts of Life, Mindy Cohn and Kim Fields learned early that “you take the good” and “you take the bad” in life. That was certainly in effect over the weekend as they said goodbye to their den mom and friend, Charlotte Rae, while leaning on each other.

Former Facts of Life co-stars Mindy Cohn and Kim Fields reunited to attend the memorial service for Charlotte Rae, who was the den mother on the show.

The stars of the show, which ran from 1979 to 1988, were together again for Rae’s memorial service on Sunday — a week after she passed away at the age of 92. Held in L.A., the service was presided over by Rabbi Cantor Didi Thomas and concluded with attendees paying tribute to Rae, who played Mrs. Garrett on the hit show, with the song “Unforgettable.” On Instagram, Cohn, 52, called it a “great send-off,” adding, “Happy homecoming, Char.”

Mindy Cohn shared a snapshot of Charlotte Rae's memorial program.





Cohn made it clear that she “couldn’t have gotten thru today without” her longtime pal and former co-star Fields, 49, by her side. “Love you sis,” she wrote on a photo of them together.

Facts of Life co-stars Mindy Cohn and Kim Fields attended Charlotte Rae's memorial service.

They made no mention of their other Facts of Life co-stars, Lisa Whelchel or Nancy McKeon, but Cohn, who played Natalie Green, and Fields, who portrayed Tootie Ramsey, have remained close and made a whole day of hanging out together. Despite the somber occasion, they found laughs were they could — including over the Facts of Life reboot that’s in the works, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jessica Biel producing. They even suggested their own reboot, “Women in Black.”





Fields later brought Cohn along as a surprise guest to Yvette Nicole Brown‘s birthday party at The Grove. Cohn popped out from behind Fields and gave the shocked birthday girl a big hug.





Fields and Cohn have remained tight long after The Facts of Life ended. In 2012, they appeared together on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, where they dished on working with a then-unknown George Clooney. A year before, they were with Rae, Whelchel, and McKeon as they accepted the Pop Culture Award at the 2011 TV Land Awards show.

The Facts of Life cast (clockwise from top left): Nancy McKeon, Lisa Whelchel, Mindy Cohn, Kim Fields, and (center) Charlotte Rae.

You’d like to think Mrs. G enjoyed their reunion at the memorial service on Sunday.

