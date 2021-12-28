Why Britney Spears isn't ready to return to music: 'My family embarrassed me'

Fans aren't going to hear new music from Britney Spears any time soon. Although the pop star is free from her conservatorship, she says she's too "hurt" and "scared" to return to the industry.

In a lengthy message shared on social media, the "Circus" singer opened up about how she struggled keeping her faith in God while under the control of her family, specifically, when they did something "unforgivable" three years ago.

"I have issues ... I'm not perfect so I have to remind myself daily to look up and know I'm not alone. I had an experience three years ago where I stopped believing in God," she began. (In early 2019, Britney was allegedly forced into a mental health facility.) "From every angle I was being hurt for no reason and my family was hurting me ... I went into a state of shock and the way I coped was being fake denial."

Britney said she pretended that everything was "totally fine" because she "didn't want to cause conflict."

"I wanted to be nice but what they did to my heart was unforgivable," she wrote in the three-page note. "I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs .... I had two months off in between each show settings for four years in Vegas ... and every time I asked I was told 'No...'"

Britney believes she was being set up to "fail," noting how "they even gave remixes to my sister."

"I guess it seems odd to most now why I don't even do my music anymore ... that's just the surface issues," the message continued. "People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally ... and after what I've been through, I'm scared of people and the business!!!!"

Britney added, "Not doing my music anymore is my way of saying 'F*** You' in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work."

The 40-year-old said she has "serious insecurities" or else she "wouldn't have acted like an obnoxious 8 year old last week defending myself with my accomplishments." Britney said "my family embarrassed me and hurt me deeply" so looking at her accolades "actually helped."

In recent months, the singer has blasted her family — dad Jamie Spears, mother Lynn Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears — on social media. Last week, Britney posted a number of her accomplishments in a now-deleted caption, explaining she realized she needs to "be my own cheerleader."

"I'm reminding myself and the world of who I am," she wrote, later adding she's "here to remind my white 'classy' family that I haven't forgotten what they did to me."