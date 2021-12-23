Britney Spears blasts family, teases new song: 'I haven't forgotten what they did to me'

Britney Spears takes aim at her family in new Instagram post. (Photo: FilmMagic)

Britney Spears is celebrating Christmas a free woman — and it doesn't sound like she'll be seeing her family over the holidays.

On Wednesday, the singer declared she's "here to remind my white 'classy' family that I haven't forgotten what they did to me" and teased there's a "new song in the works." The lengthy caption accompanied a video of Spears showing off her vocal range.

"I just realized this today guys … after what my family tried to do to me three years ago … I needed to be my own cheerleader... God knows they weren't," the singer wrote. She could be referring to when she was allegedly forced into rehab in early 2019. Spears posted several of her accomplishments, like how she's sold nearly 100 million records worldwide.

"I'm reminding myself and the world of who I am," she added. "Yes … I will be my own cheerleader." As for her potential new music, Spears concluded, "I'm gonna let you know what I mean [wink emoji] !!!!!"

This certainly isn't the first time Spears has spoken out about her family and those she feels wronged her over the years. The superstar recently slammed Diane Sawyer for making her cry in that infamous 2003 interview, which she claims was orchestrated by her father, Jamie Spears, and her old management team. Jamie dismissed the allegations, causing Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart to speak out.

"Rather than bullying and attacking his daughter, even as he claims to 'love' her," Rosengart began in a statement to Variety, "it would be far more appropriate for Mr. Spears and his lawyer to focus on answering the following fundamental questions, to start, which we have been asking for months: As a suspended conservator, will he now return the millions of dollars in combined salary and commissions from Britney's work that he paid himself before he was suspended? What were the total amounts he received from his daughter's estate? Why did he approve a $500,000 payment to Tri Star after Britney went on hiatus? Does he have any evidence to refute the allegations in the extensive New York Times expose regarding a listening device being placed in his adult daughter's bedroom?"

Spears is out of her conservatorship, but multiple financial matters have yet to be resolved in court.

