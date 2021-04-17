Britney Spears assures fans she is 'totally fine' in mental health update: 'I am extremely happy'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elise Solé
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Britney Spears assured fans that she is doing well in an April Instagram video. (Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Britney Spears assured fans that she is doing well in an April Instagram video. (Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Britney Spears assured fans that she's doing well amid the #FreeBritney movement and a public reckoning of celebrity exploitation. 

"Am I OK? Yes, I am totally fine," the 39-year old pop star said in an Instagram video where she took fan questions on a variety of subjects. "I am extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I am taking a break right now because I'm enjoying myself." Spears has two sons, Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. 

It's the second time Spears has alluded to her mental health following the February New York Times Presents documentary Framing Britney Spears. Against the backdrop of her rising career, the show called attention to how the media treated Spears during her tumultuous time in the spotlight, including her 2007 breakdown which led to a present-day conservatorship helmed by her father Jamie Spears.  

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Last month, the pop star revealed in an Instagram post that while she didn't watch the buzzy doc, she was "embarrassed by the light they put me in" adding, "…I cried for two weeks and well…I still cry sometimes !!!!" 

Spears added, "It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day!!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!!!"

Meanwhile, the documentary inspired celebrities to apologize to Spears for public mistreatment. Justin Timberlake (who dated Spears from 1999 to 2002) said he was sorry for misogynistic comments about their sex life in the wake of their breakup. And this week, comedian Sarah Silverman reiterated regret for roasting Spears and Paris Hilton during two different MTV Awards shows in 2007.  

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Kourtney Kardashian's Sparkly Fishnet Pants with Fringe Take Chaotic Dressing to a New Level

    She paired the confusing trousers with a sheer crop top.

  • J.Lo "Likes" Shady Instagram Post Seemingly About A-Rod Split

    We see you, J.Lo. 👀

  • Queen Elizabeth Left Handwritten Note for Prince Philip on His Coffin — Signed with Sentimental Nickname

    In a heartbreaking touch, Philip is thought to be the last person who called by her childhood nickname

  • The FCC received more than 1,000 complaints about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' performance at the Grammys

    The Federal Communications Commission received an influx of complaints after the rappers performed at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards last month.

  • Archbishop of Canterbury: Royal Family can't say goodbye in the way they hoped but Britons unite in grief

    The Royals have not been able to "say goodbye in the way they'd hope or planned" like millions this year, the Archbishop of Canterbury has lamented. The Most Rev Justin Welby, who will deliver a blessing at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, said members of the Royal Family were united in grief with Britons who had lost their loved-ones during the pandemic. He praised the household for sticking to the Covid-19 social restrictions and said this means it "represents all funerals" in the last year - which have been characterised by the "burden" of not being able to have ideal send-offs for relatives. "My first thought when I heard the news was for the family," he said. "This is like every other funeral and distinct from every other funeral. It's like every other funeral because the family is the family is the family. But it's distinct because they're having to bear this loss and sorrow in the glare of goodness knows how many people watching them around the world. "The Royal Family has behaved superbly, they've just kept to the rules. That means that they're going through what between six and eight million other people have gone through in this country alone over the last year - not really being able to say goodbye in the way they'd hoped or planned. And that's an extra burden. "But as people around the world watch them tomorrow, I think they can identify with this and feel that here is a funeral that represents all funerals in a wonderful way."

  • Jimmy Kimmel, YouTube's Mark Rober to host autism benefit

    Jimmy Kimmel and YouTube personality and engineer Mark Rober will host an online fundraiser to benefit those with autism. The three-hour event, “Color The Spectrum: A Livestream To Support The Autism Community,” will be held April 30 (8 p.m. EDT) on Rober's YouTube channel. Maya Rudolph, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and Mark Hamill are among the celebrities set to take part, according to an announcement Friday by Rober, who has a son on the autism spectrum, and ABC late-night host Kimmel.

  • Gunman who killed 8 workers at Indianapolis FedEx site had been detained for mental illness

    (Reuters) -The 19-year-old gunman who killed eight workers and himself at an Indianapolis FedEx center was a former employee who was placed under psychiatric detention last year after his mother reported concerns he might commit "suicide by cop," police and FBI said. Four members of the Sikh religious community - three women and a man - were among the dead in Thursday night's gun rampage, according to a local Sikh leader who said he had been briefed by the victims' families. Law enforcement officials said they had not immediately determined whether racial or ethnic hatred was behind the killings.

  • The mother of the suspect in the Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting warned the FBI last year that he might attempt 'suicide by cop'

    The FBI interviewed Brandon Scott Hole in April 2020 after receiving a warning from his mother, according to reports.

  • Kim Kardashian’s Leather Look Confirms This Sandal Trend and Spring’s Hottest Hue

    The entrepreneur shines in this elevated sandal trend.

  • Korie Robertson Felt 'Helpless' Leaving Pregnant Daughter Sadie at the Hospital amid COVID Battle

    "I remember as she walked in, I just started bawling in the car," Korie Robertson says

  • Why the Queen sat alone at Prince Philip's funeral

    The Queen was seated two metres apart from her loved ones on Saturday as just 30 members of the Royal family attended the Duke of Edinburgh’s Covid-complaint funeral. Buckingham Palace said the 94-year-old monarch had faced “difficult decisions” over who to invite to the 3pm ceremony at St George’s Chapel and the seating plan reflected a strict adherence to the Government’s coronavirus rules on indoor worship. Her Majesty was seated alone at the front of the quire, on the south side of the chapel, where only three years ago she and Prince Philip watched Prince Harry marry Meghan Markle. She was in the same spot for Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank three months later in October 2018.

  • 20-Year-Old Says He Has ‘The Looks, The Drive, And The Talent’ To Be An Influencer And Famous R&B Singer

    “I have what it takes to be a really good influencer and a musician. I have the looks, the drive, and the talent to do it,” says Damion. “I’m making a really big effort on my online channel.” Damion says he has 100 views and growing on YouTube, where he posts videos of himself dancing. He says he also posts gaming videos where he offers tricks and tips. “I want to share my music to my social media to get it out there. I want it to go viral,” Damion says. Damion’s mom and stepdad say Damion is “lazy,” “entitled,” and spends most of his time in his room sleeping and vaping. Why doesn’t Damion have a job? And, why does he say he blames his mom? Hear his explanation in the video above. And, Dr. Phil gives him the hard facts of what it takes to be successful on social media. On Friday’s episode of Dr. Phil, "'I’m Addicted to Vaping!'," a brain specialist weighs in on how Damion’s behavior may affect his brain. Check local listings to see where you can tune in. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Hopelessly in need of Dr. Phil's Help? WATCH: Couple Says Son Is ‘Lazy’ And Spends Time Vaping – But He Says He’s Determined To Become Famous

  • Sharon Osbourne gives first interview since exiting 'The Talk' over racial controversy: 'I'm angry, I'm hurt'

    Osbourne slammed her former co-hosts as "disgruntled ladies."

  • Harry and William walk together after Philip funeral

    Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry, were seen walking together through the grounds of Windsor Castle following the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Saturday. (April 17)

  • Four members of Sikh community among dead in Indianapolis FedEx shooting -group

    (Reuters) -Four members of the Sikh religious community, three women and one man, were killed in a Thursday night shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis that claimed the lives of eight workers, a community group and local leader said on Friday. "Out of eight, four are Sikh community members," said businessman Gurinder Singh Khalsa, who identified himself as a leader of the local Sikh community and said he had spoken with the families of those killed. He said the FedEx operations center near the city's international airport was known for providing employment to older members of the Sikh community who did not necessarily speak fluent English.

  • Cassie Randolph breaks silence after ex Colton Underwood comes out as gay

    Randolph and Underwood met on season 23 of 'The Bachelor' and broke up in May 2020.

  • John Cleese Is Waging a Very Dumb War on “Woke Jokes”

    Earlier this week, Hank Azaria apologized for voicing controversial Simpsons character Apu, saying that he feels like he needs to “go to every single Indian person in this country and personally apologize.” It’s hard to argue with that, but that hasn’t stopped some from trying. Enter John Cleese. On Tuesday, the British comedian mocked Azaria’s […] The post John Cleese Is Waging a Very Dumb War on “Woke Jokes” appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Hailey Bieber Reveals the $10 Product She Can't Live Without

    The model talks guilt-free breakfast and the best workout for a perky bum.

  • Facial Filters Can Take A Toll On Teen Self-Esteem & Mental Health

    Face filters on social media affect how we see ourselves in real life, and the digital comparison to real life falls short.

  • Forsberg Four: How the Core Four have sparked Celtics' win streak

    What has sparked Boston's recent resurgence as the Celtics prep for a matchup with Stephen Curry's Warriors tonight at TD Garden? Our Chris Forsberg focuses on the "core four" and spotlights one specific way each is making a difference.