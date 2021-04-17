Britney Spears assures fans she is 'totally fine' in mental health update: 'I am extremely happy'

Britney Spears assured fans that she is doing well in an April Instagram video. (Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Britney Spears assured fans that she's doing well amid the #FreeBritney movement and a public reckoning of celebrity exploitation.

"Am I OK? Yes, I am totally fine," the 39-year old pop star said in an Instagram video where she took fan questions on a variety of subjects. "I am extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I am taking a break right now because I'm enjoying myself." Spears has two sons, Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

It's the second time Spears has alluded to her mental health following the February New York Times Presents documentary Framing Britney Spears. Against the backdrop of her rising career, the show called attention to how the media treated Spears during her tumultuous time in the spotlight, including her 2007 breakdown which led to a present-day conservatorship helmed by her father Jamie Spears.

Last month, the pop star revealed in an Instagram post that while she didn't watch the buzzy doc, she was "embarrassed by the light they put me in" adding, "…I cried for two weeks and well…I still cry sometimes !!!!"

Spears added, "It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day!!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!!!"

Meanwhile, the documentary inspired celebrities to apologize to Spears for public mistreatment. Justin Timberlake (who dated Spears from 1999 to 2002) said he was sorry for misogynistic comments about their sex life in the wake of their breakup. And this week, comedian Sarah Silverman reiterated regret for roasting Spears and Paris Hilton during two different MTV Awards shows in 2007.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: