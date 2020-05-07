Britney Spears traveled to Louisiana to quarantine with her family, says sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears is quarantining at home in Los Angeles, but as the pandemic shutdown the country, she had traveled to Louisiana to be with the rest of the Spears family.

Her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, told Entertainment Tonight, "Britney was like, 'I want to come home. I don't want to be by myself out here,’ because all of her family's pretty much here” in Kentwood.

The Sweet Magnolia star said her famous sibling “was able to come home for almost two weeks,” which included the birthdays of Jamie Lynn (April 4) and the Zoey 101 alum’s 2-year-old daughter Ivey (April 11).

“But then, of course, she has her children and all that stuff and her home,” Jamie Lynn said of Britney’s sons Sean Preston, 14, and Jayden James, 13, who live with their dad, Kevin Federline, 70 percent of the time. “So she went back to Los Angeles just a couple weeks ago."

Jamie Lynn continued, "I think [Britney] went back [to L.A.] with the intentions of like, this was only going to be another week or so, and then they added on more time [to the stay-at-home orders]. We're all just trying to abide by the rules and do what we're supposed to do. Having our family has been the biggest blessing, too. I mean, we're driving each other absolutely insane, about things you wouldn't normally get mad about, but at the end of the day, at least we have each other, you know? That's been really fortunate."

On April 10, Us Weekly reported that Britney was in Kentwood “to visit her mom [Lynne], dad [Jamie], sister Jamie Lynn and her nieces,” said a source. (If she did see her father, it would mean they buried the hatchet over the reported incident involving Sean Preston in August. Things are solid between Britney and her mom.)

In addition to celebrating birthdays, they were “enjoying fun, relaxing downtime together,” the insider told Us. “Britney is keeping up with her workouts and listening to a lot of music and watching a lot of movies to pass the time when they are not doing family activities.”

Britney didn’t announce her return to her hometown on social media, but she did share a photo with Louisiana vibes. In the comments, some fans speculated she was home for a visit.

What Britney has shared on social media is that she’s been missing boyfriend Sam Asghari during quarantine. While Us Weekly noted the couple started quarantining together before her trip to Louisiana, she has talked about how she’s currently missing him because they are now apart. Though he’s a frequent commenter on her Instagram. (On Wednesday, he wrote, “Happy girls are the prettiest” on this post.)

Another thing Britney shared on social media was that she burned down her home gym within the last six months.

It was reported this week that Britney’s conservatorship over her person (to make sure she gets proper medical care and so on) has been extended amid the pandemic until at least Aug. 22, according to a judge’s order. Jodi Montgomery, Britney’s care manager, has been in the role last year since Jamie stepped down.

However, Jamie reportedly remains the conservator of Britney’s estate and oversees her finances.

