Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears spent $2 million of her funds to remain her conservator, new court docs allege

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, is being called out for allegedly spending more than $2 million of her money on legal fees to remain her conservator.

Jamie, who was named the singer’s conservator in 2008 following Britney’s mental health crisis, stepped down in 2019 while battling health issues. Jodi Montgomery was named Britney’s personal conservator — on a temporary basis — in his place.

In documents filed in a Los Angeles court on July 9 by Montgomery's lawyer, Lauriann Wright, Montgomery claimed that Britney “has wished her father out of her life for years” and that he had spent “more than $2 million of his daughter's money” to remain conservator of her estate.

This news comes months after Lynne Spears, Britney’s mother, demanded some of Jamie’s attorney fees be repaid to the star’s estate.

Though Britney expressed her wishes to end the conservatorship overall in an explosive June 23 testimony, according to texts presented in the documents, the “Oops! I Did It Again” singer asked Montgomery to remain the conservator of her person so she could help Britney obtain a new lawyer. Sam Ingham III, her court-appointed attorney, resigned earlier this month , as did Bessemer Trust, the wealth management group that was intended to be the co-conservator of Britney's estate.

Montgomery recently filed a document claiming that she was the subject of threatening messages over her role as Britney’s conservator and that she would need security in place as a safety precaution. Jamie, however, “disagreed and objected” to her request, which would have cost $50,000 per month.

"Mr. Spears, himself, has been the subject of innumerable and ongoing threats as well — not just recently, but for years," a document filed by Jamie’s attorneys reads. "So. Mr. Spears understands well the challenges inherent in the position he holds and the work he performs on behalf of his daughter."

