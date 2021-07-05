Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry over Independence Day weekend

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani celebrated Independence Day by officially coupling up: After weeks of dropping clues, The Voice judges finally tied the knot on Saturday during an intimate wedding celebration at the singer's Oklahoma ranch.

The news comes almost a month after the No Doubt frontwoman revealed that her friends held a surprise bridal shower.

Stefani, 51, and Shelton, 44, first met on the NBC reality competition in 2014. They began dating in 2015 while going through very public — and painful — divorces with singers Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively. Shelton recently admitted they both thought it was just a rebound relationship.

"I remember at that time we were just starting to see each other and we were both going through horrible breakups, divorces, horrible in that it was just sad," the country star told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. "And there were times where Gwen and I would be like, 'Are we rebounding here? Is that what we're doing together? Because this makes no sense.' And so we would always have these conversations like, 'Oh yeah, we're just getting over our crap with each other.'"

Shelton added, "It was interesting because all of a sudden there was this girl that I was just starting to see and spend time with and that I was obviously crazy about."

In October 2020, Shelton popped the question in Oklahoma.

Stefani shared on the Today show there was "a lot to consider" when deciding whether they wanted to get married again.

"There's so many people involved. [My] children and their hearts, everybody in my family, his family, we all went through a lot together," she explained. Stefani shares sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, with Rossdale. The boys were expected to play a role during the wedding.

"He's just such a good guy," Stefani added of Shelton. "He's one of the most generous human beings and down to earth. It all sounds generic but it's just so true. ... He really just is my best friend. I feel so excited that I have someone in my life that now I have a chance at happiness. For a long time to come. It's just a blessing, the whole thing. It's a miracle."

